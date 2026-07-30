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Shadows of supporters are seen as they wait for Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to arrive for a campaign event, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Ankeny, Iowa.
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Taxes expected to increase for those in Highlands County school district

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published July 30, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
Inside a Glades County school classroom.
WGCU/file

The Highlands County School Board set the tentative milage rate to 5.379 this week.

That is nearly 1.2% higher than what is called the rollback rate — a property tax that generates the exact amount of tax revenue as the previous year.

When new tentative rates are 1 to 10% higher than the rolled-back rate, governments must follow a series of state guidelines in advertising the increase. Additionally, the final decision by the board may not be a simple majority.

Highlands County Board of Education District 1 candidates: Chantel Parris, Kari Pritchett and James Jonsten.
Elections
Three vie in non-partisan race for Highlands County District 1 school board
Eileen Kelley
Even though candidate run for particular districts, voters throughout all of Highlands have a say on each of the school board races.

When the board meets to officially approve the budget and milage rate later this summer, it may lower both but cannot raise either of them at that meeting.

The fiscal year begins Oct. 1. All budget matters must be finalized before then.

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