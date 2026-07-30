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Renowned landscape photographer Clyde Butcher breaks hip in fall, recovering at Sarasota Memorial

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT
Clyde Butcher and his daughter at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Venice. Butcher broke his hip in a fall this week and is recovering at the hospital.
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Clyde Butcher and his daughter Jackie at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Venice. Butcher broke his hip in a fall this week and is recovering at the hospital.

Well-known black-and-white landscape photographer Clyde Butcher broke his hip in a fall Tuesday night and underwent emergency partial hip replacement surgery Wednesday.

Often called "the Ansel Adams of Florida, Butcher is currently beginning recovery from his surgery at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice.

Well-wishers can leave Butcher a message at a “Get Well Soon” station at the Clyde Butcher Photography Art Gallery, 237 Warfield Ave., Venice, or mail a note to the gallery address.

A planned open house there Sunday will continue as planned.

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