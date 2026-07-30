Taxes expected to increase for those in the Highlands County schools district

The Highlands County School Board set the tentative milage rate to 5.379 this week.

That is nearly 1.2% higher than what is called the rollback rate — a property tax that generates the exact amount of tax revenue as the previous year.

When new tentative rates are 1 to 10% higher than the rolled-back rate, governments must follow a series of state guidelines in advertising the increase. Additionally, the final decision by the board may not be a simple majority.

When the board meets to officially approve the budget and milage rate later this summer, it may lower both but cannot raise either of them at that meeting.

The fiscal year begins Oct. 1. All budget matters must be finalized before then.

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