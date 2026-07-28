Three vie in non-partisan race for Highlands County District 1 school board

Editor’s note: Multiple phone calls, texts and emails were sent to each of the three candidates running for the D-1 school board seat in Highlands asking for a telephone interview. Only one, Chantel Parris, responded to WGCU's request, though due to time constraints, the interview was brief. Information for this report was provided as explained within each of the profiles.

This story was produced in partnership with nonpartisan news organizations and universities across the state working to provide information about the 2026 elections. Learn more about the Florida Elections Reporting Partnership at floridaelections.org .

The following Highlands County candidates are seeking votes for the District 1 seat, which is the Avon Park area. Even though candidate run for particular districts, voters throughout all of Highlands have a say on each of the school board races. The race is non-partisan.

Early Voting begins August 6 and runs through August 15. Election Day is Tuesday, August 18.

James Jonsten

In a biography submitted to WGCU, Jonsten describes himself as conservative with a lifelong commitment to the next generation.

He says he is an ordained minister and for two years served former lay pastor at Burnsville Wesleyan Church in Minnesota.

He says he has served as a childrens’ church teacher since the 1970s and believes the most important lesson a child can learn is their own worth.

His biography says his business experience is as a business owner in the construction and commercial services industry. He says he has professional experience in as an insurance claims adjuster, sales manager and trainer, though no specifics employers were provided other than the Minnesota church.

Jonsten’s biography to WGCU closes with this: “Beyond technical skills, James is a professional life and business coach. He believes that education is about building a foundation of leadership and accountability. He is running for School Board to be a steady, experienced hand for District 1, ensuring our schools remain financially sound, safe, and focused on the growth and success of our children.”

Chantel Parris

In 1991, Parris arrived in Highlands County seven months pregnant and in high school. Teachers, counselors even the bus driver guided and championed the young mom through her last years of school in Highlands County.

Today Parris has a master’s degree in Ministry and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in transformational ministry with a minor in social work from Warner University, according her LinkedIn profile.

“Our teen caring program assisted me tremendously. Being able to have a mentor and a teacher to encourage and to let me know that the choices that I made before to get me to this point doesn't have to stop me,” she explained in a phone interview with WGCU News. “Being a young mom, a teen mom, was difficult, but along the way, I grew the strength and the faith and the fortitude to keep going forward.”

Parris worked for the county in the building department and then moved on to advocate for children, as an investigator for the Florida Department of Children and Families as well as the Guardian ad Litem Program and the Champion for Children's Foundation in Highlands County, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“So education is key. Support is very important, and having the drive and the get up to do what you have to do, in spite of everything that I went through, I sit here today humbled to be able to serve in the capacity that I'm serving, and I don't take it for granted,” she said.

Kari Pritchett

Born and raised in Highlands County Pritchett not only experienced Highlands County Schools as a student and parent, but as an educator.

According to her Facebook page, she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Florida State University.

She is self-described as a passionate supporter of public education. As a former educator, she says on Facebook that she served as a classroom teacher, reading coach, staffing specialist, exceptional student education inclusion teacher and chaired the District Advisory Council.

It is these experiences, she said, that have given her first-hand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing the Highlands County School District.

On Facebook, Pritchett had this to say: “I am committed to being a responsible conservative steward of taxpayer dollars while ensuring our schools remain focused on academic excellence, transparency, accountability, and student success. As your school board representative, I will lead with integrity, common sense, and an unwavering commitment to succeed through thoughtful, purpose-driven leadership. Together, we can move our schools forward by leading with purpose.”

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.