Community Blood Center issues critical appeal for blood and platelets

Community Blood Center is citing a critical blood and platelet shortage and is urging donors to give immediately.

Donors can give here:

At Community Blood Center: 1100 Immokalee Road, Naples, on the first floor of the NCH Business Center. No appointment is necessary. Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

1100 Immokalee Road, Naples, on the first floor of the NCH Business Center. No appointment is necessary. Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On the bloodmobile - Find a blood drive location online: www.givebloodcbc.org



Blood centers nationwide have declared emergency blood shortages due to historically low donor participation. Locally, Naples Comprehensive Health affiliate Community Blood Center’s critical shortage is attributed to an unprecedented increase in blood product usage and a decline in donations, according to Administrative Director Shannon Sanchez.

“We are seeing extraordinary demand for blood products at a time when fewer people are donating,” said Sanchez. “Our blood supply is at critically low levels, and we urgently need eligible donors to give blood or platelets. Blood cannot be manufactured, and there is no substitute—it can only come from generous volunteer donors. Now is the time to step forward and help save lives.”

There are some guidelines for giving:

Donors can safely give blood every 56 days.

The minimum age to give blood is sixteen with parent present. There is no upper age maximum.

Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat prior to giving blood, and must be well hydrated.

A photo ID is required at time of donation.

The entire process from registration to refreshment takes about 45 minutes.

The actual blood draw only takes approximately seven minutes.

Each pint of donated blood can save up to three lives. Visit www.givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information. All blood products collected by the Community Blood Center remain within the community to benefit local patients in need.

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