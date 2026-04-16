Nine-hour water interruption planned in Charlotte County section April 21, 22

A water service interruption for some customers in the low-pressure sewer area of the Ackerman Municipal Services Benefit Unit in Charlotte County will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21 and Wednesday, April 22.

The interruption is to allow for residential watermain connections.

Customers in the affected area should plan on being without water service during this time.

Once water pressure resumes, affected customers will be under a precautionary boil water notice. The notice will be lifted once tests determine it is safe to resume normal water use.

An MSBU such as the Ackerman unit is a geographic area within Charlotte County, created by ordinance and defined by specific boundaries, through which particular services are provided. Some examples of services that MSBUs may provide are: road & drainage maintenance, waterway dredging, stormwater utility, fire protection or sanitation service.

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