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Latest state numbers for Collier County show one new case of measles reported

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published April 16, 2026 at 11:36 AM EDT
A two-year-old boy displays a typical rash from a measles ionfe
American Academy of Pediatrics
A two-year-old boy displays a typical rash from a measles infection.

After a one-week hiatus of no new measles cases, Collier County reported a new case during the week ending April 11, which is the most recent data the state is making public.

So far this year, Collier has reported 107 new cases of measles. According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has had 145 cases so far in 2026.

An outbreak of the disease in late January and early February that began at Ave Maria University infected at least 62 people.

Measles was considered eradicated in 2000, but a widespread lack of measles vaccination has created a new vulnerability to the disease.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is through the safe and effective MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

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Health WGCU NewsMeaslesFL Department of Health
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
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