Bonita Springs voters will decide the future of proposed rail trail in August primary

The future of the Bonita-Estero rail trail, known as BERT, will depend on a vote of Bonita Springs residents in August.

The Bonita Springs City Council approved a referendum to be held along with the primary elections on Tuesday, August 18.

Voters in Bonita will decide whether the city can take out $35 million in bonds to pay some of the cost to buy Seminole Gulf rail line.

BERT would be an 11.4-mile trail for bicyclists and pedestrians, starting in Collier County and then running north through Bonita and Estero.

The non-profit Trust for Public Land has agreed with Seminole Gulf to buy that stretch of line for $60 million. The trust said that is well below the appraised value. Bonita Springs would be expected to pay nearly $29 million of the cost, because Bonita has the longest stretch of the 11-plus miles.

At the council meeting on Wednesday evening, Bonita residents Dave Jaye and Dan Cornellie spoke against the bond issue. Jaye claimed it's a sweetheart deal for Seminole Gulf. Council member Chris Corrie spoke later and denied that claim.

Cornellie argued that Bonita needs roads for motor vehicles more than it needs bike trails.

During the meeting the city's legal department revealed its ruling that Mayor Mike Gibson could vote on the matter. Dave Jaye had raised a question on whether Gibson's ownership of a bike shop near the proposed trail constitutes a conflict of interest. The lawyers said they had studied the claim and decided that there is no conflict.

The mayor and five council members voted yes on the referendum. It will take 50% plus one of the votes to pass.

The Trust for Public Land said this region is one of the most dangerous in the country for bicyclists and pedestrians. It said the trail will help.

"It's improving pedestrian safety and creating safer routes for children to travel to school," Doug Hattaway of the trust said. 'And it's also a close to home opportunity for fun and healthy recreation. And it will increase the quality of life in our communities."

At past meetings council members have said the bonds would cost the average home owner about $90 a year.

If Bonita voters reject the bond issue, plans for BERT likely would collapse.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.