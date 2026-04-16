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Bonita Springs voters will decide the future of proposed rail trail in August primary

WGCU | By Mike Walcher
Published April 16, 2026 at 11:42 AM EDT
Bonita Springs residents were hoping to get a resolution last week for a 14-mile linear park project that would connect the city to Florida’s statewide network of multi-use trails. But opposition to the project from some residents and pending studies must be resolved first. Residents of The Vines, a community split by railroad tracks to be used as the trail, urged that the trail ends at Estero Parkway, shown here.
Mike Braun
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WGCU
Bonita Springs residents will get to vote on whether the city can take out $35 million in bonds for BERT - the Bonita-Estero Rail Trail. The referendum will be presented to voters at the time of the primary elections on August 18.

The future of the Bonita-Estero rail trail, known as BERT, will depend on a vote of Bonita Springs residents in August.

The Bonita Springs City Council approved a referendum to be held along with the primary elections on Tuesday, August 18.

Voters in Bonita will decide whether the city can take out $35 million in bonds to pay some of the cost to buy Seminole Gulf rail line.

BERT would be an 11.4-mile trail for bicyclists and pedestrians, starting in Collier County and then running north through Bonita and Estero.

The non-profit Trust for Public Land has agreed with Seminole Gulf to buy that stretch of line for $60 million. The trust said that is well below the appraised value. Bonita Springs would be expected to pay nearly $29 million of the cost, because Bonita has the longest stretch of the 11-plus miles.

At the council meeting on Wednesday evening, Bonita residents Dave Jaye and Dan Cornellie spoke against the bond issue. Jaye claimed it's a sweetheart deal for Seminole Gulf. Council member Chris Corrie spoke later and denied that claim.

Cornellie argued that Bonita needs roads for motor vehicles more than it needs bike trails.

During the meeting the city's legal department revealed its ruling that Mayor Mike Gibson could vote on the matter. Dave Jaye had raised a question on whether Gibson's ownership of a bike shop near the proposed trail constitutes a conflict of interest. The lawyers said they had studied the claim and decided that there is no conflict.

The mayor and five council members voted yes on the referendum. It will take 50% plus one of the votes to pass.

The Trust for Public Land said this region is one of the most dangerous in the country for bicyclists and pedestrians. It said the trail will help.

"It's improving pedestrian safety and creating safer routes for children to travel to school," Doug Hattaway of the trust said. 'And it's also a close to home opportunity for fun and healthy recreation. And it will increase the quality of life in our communities."

At past meetings council members have said the bonds would cost the average home owner about $90 a year.

If Bonita voters reject the bond issue, plans for BERT likely would collapse.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

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Human Interest Bonita-Estero Rail TrailBonita SpringsWGCU News
Mike Walcher
Forty-one-year veteran of television news in markets around the country, including more than 18 years as an anchor and reporter at WINK-TV in southwest Florida.
See stories by Mike Walcher
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