Naples resident and long-time aviator honored with FAA’s Wright Brothers Award

Norman Coffman II's mom drove him to his first solo flight in September 1975 because the then teen hadn't yet obtained his driver's license. He did have his pilot's license, though, and up he went.

The experience stuck and more than 50 years later the long-time aviator and Naples resident was lauded in a private ceremony at Naples Airport recently with the FAA’s prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

Named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright, the award celebrates pilots with 50+ years of aviation experience who exhibit professionalism, skill and an unwavering commitment to safety.

“The Master Pilot Award is the most prestigious award that is issued by the FAA,” said Jimmey Mygatt, FAA safety team program manager. “It’s like a lifetime achievement award.”

Mygatt presented the award to Coffman, 68, on April 10 at Naples Airport, where Coffman was surrounded by family and fellow aviators as he received a commemorative pin, certificate and a portfolio of materials chronicling his aviation career.

Coffman recalled catching the “aviation bug” at 5 or 6 years old when his uncle invited him for a flight aboard a Beech 18 aircraft.

“It just fascinated me,” Coffman recalled. “My face was pasted to the window the entire time we were flying.”

Coffman’s family owned a Midwest-based trucking business and relied on airplanes to expedite travel across the region.

After selling the company, Coffman attended American Flyers in Illinois to pursue pilot ratings that allowed him to fly multiple types of aircraft. He later became a flight instructor and traffic-watch pilot in Indiana.

Coffman then transitioned to commercial aviation, flying British Aerospace Jetstream 41 turboprops for United Express out of Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. He continued flying commercially until 9/11, then resumed his pilot career by captaining private and corporate aircraft, including international island hoppers.

He then began flying a Bombardier Global Express, a long-range, high-speed business jet frequently used for international travel. Coincidentally, that jet was based in Naples and stored inside a hangar at Naples Airport.

Over 50 years, Coffman accumulated more than 10,000 hours of flying time and visited destinations across North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Africa.

“I got to see a lot of things, visit a lot of places and got to fly the very best equipment,” Coffman said.

Coffman’s story resonates with many who work in the aviation industry, especially those who have devoted their careers to serving the flying public.

“What a terrific and inspiring story Mr. Coffman’s journey is,” said Chris Rozansky, executive director of the Naples Airport Authority. “That’s why Naples Airport hosts so many youth-oriented programs and events aimed at encouraging the next generation of aviators by introducing them to airplanes, airports and aircraft operations at an early age.”