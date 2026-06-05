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Free beginner tai chi classes offered by Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Myers

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:34 PM EDT
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The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Myers is inviting older adults with arthritis to stay active through a free eight-week beginner Tai Chi program this summer.

Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon beginning July 2 and continuing through Aug. 27.

Organizers say the program is designed to help improve balance and reduce the risk of falls among adults 60 and older. The program is free, but registration is required. More information is available on their website.

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Elizabeth Andarge
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