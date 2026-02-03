What Sarasota County Schools’ 'full cooperation' with ICE could look like remains unclear

At the end of a 7-hour long public meeting, the School Board of Sarasota County passed a measure committing to "full cooperation and collaboration" with ICE and stating that the school board will not raise "additional barriers, policies or directives" that could "hinder or delay lawful law enforcement actions on school property."

Alice Herman, Investigative and Watchdog Reporter, covered the meeting for Suncoast Searchlight and shared details with WGCU's Marc Garber.

Suncoast Searchlight is a nonprofit newsroom of the Community News Collaborative serving Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties.