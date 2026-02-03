© 2026 WGCU News
What Sarasota County Schools’ 'full cooperation' with ICE could look like remains unclear

WGCU | By Marc Garber,
Alice Herman/Suncoast Searchlight
Published February 3, 2026 at 2:55 PM EST
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the team enters a residence in the pursuit of a wanted subject at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) in Brunswick, Ga. on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Fran Ruchalski)
Fran Ruchalski/AP
/
FR171833 AP
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the team enters a residence in the pursuit of a wanted subject at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) in Brunswick, Ga. on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Fran Ruchalski)

At the end of a 7-hour long public meeting, the School Board of Sarasota County passed a measure committing to "full cooperation and collaboration" with ICE and stating that the school board will not raise "additional barriers, policies or directives" that could "hinder or delay lawful law enforcement actions on school property."

Alice Herman, Investigative and Watchdog Reporter, covered the meeting for Suncoast Searchlight and shared details with WGCU's Marc Garber.

MORE: After Sarasota County Schools’ ICE vote, questions remain about enforcement on campuses

Suncoast Searchlight is a nonprofit newsroom of the Community News Collaborative serving Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties.
