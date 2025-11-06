© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veterans Day celebration will mean road closures in Cape Coral

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 6, 2025 at 8:41 AM EST

Road closures will be in place for the City of Cape Coral's Veterans Day Parade from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 8.

The parade route will run west on Cape Coral Parkway from Cape Coral Street to Chester Street. Drivers should use caution when traveling through the area and plan to seek an alternate route.

Additionally, the Midpoint Madness Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk will close the Midpoint Bridge on Tuesday, November 11, from 6 to 9 p.m.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsVeterans DayCape Coral
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU