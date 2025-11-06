Veterans Day celebration will mean road closures in Cape Coral

Road closures will be in place for the City of Cape Coral's Veterans Day Parade from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 8.

The parade route will run west on Cape Coral Parkway from Cape Coral Street to Chester Street. Drivers should use caution when traveling through the area and plan to seek an alternate route.

Additionally, the Midpoint Madness Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk will close the Midpoint Bridge on Tuesday, November 11, from 6 to 9 p.m.

