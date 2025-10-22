© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cape Coral crews repairing main break by Hancock Bridge Parkway

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 22, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Ben McLeod via Flickr

City crews are on scene near Hancock Bridge Parkway, working to fix a water main break. Water is estimated to be off for approximately four to eight hours, and all hydrants will be out of service until repairs are completed.

The affected area includes more than 2,000 customers and is shaded in red on the accompanying map.

Water main break affected area.
Cape Coral
Water main break affected area.

Following the restoration of access to drinking water, the city advises users to boil water for one minute or use bottled water as a precaution until the advisory has been lifted.

This notification applies to water used for drinking, cooking, ice-making, washing dishes, and brushing teeth.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsUtilitiesWaterBoil Water Alert
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.
More from WGCU