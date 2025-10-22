Cape Coral crews repairing main break by Hancock Bridge Parkway

City crews are on scene near Hancock Bridge Parkway, working to fix a water main break. Water is estimated to be off for approximately four to eight hours, and all hydrants will be out of service until repairs are completed.

The affected area includes more than 2,000 customers and is shaded in red on the accompanying map.

Cape Coral Water main break affected area.

Following the restoration of access to drinking water, the city advises users to boil water for one minute or use bottled water as a precaution until the advisory has been lifted.

This notification applies to water used for drinking, cooking, ice-making, washing dishes, and brushing teeth.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.