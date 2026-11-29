The biannual change in the disinfection process from chloramines to free chlorine by the City of Naples Water Treatment Plant for the city’s drinking water supply begins Tuesday.

On a biannual basis, the City of Naples Water Treatment Plant (WTP) temporarily modifies the disinfection process for the City’s drinking water supply as part of its water quality maintenance program.

The plant's water quality maintenance program modification process will continue through Thursday, December 31, disinfecting the water with free chlorine rather than combined chlorine/ammonia (chloramines).

This biannual conversion from chloramines (a longer-lasting disinfectant) to free chlorine (a stronger disinfectant) allows for a purge of the water distribution system, as recommended by the Department of Environmental Protection for water utilities that use chloramines as their primary disinfectant.

Free chlorine is the sanitizing form of chlorine that’s able to kill bacteria, viruses and contaminants. This biannual change is made to improve water quality, kill bacteria and make sure that bacteria does not develop a resistance to the usual disinfectant.

What to Expect

This temporary change in disinfectants does not cause adverse health effects. However, during the period, customers may experience a slight increase in the taste and odor of the water due to the change in treatment.

Special Precautions for Certain Customers

Kidney dialysis patients: Customers who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate at home are advised to contact their equipment supplier or physician to take any appropriate steps to accommodate the change in water disinfection and to install the proper filtering devices if necessary.



Aquarium owners: Customers who maintain fish tanks or other aquatic species are advised to contact their local pet store to ensure proper pretreatment of the water before adding or changing water in the tank to avoid any problems associated with chlorine.

Customers with questions about this temporary modification in disinfection are asked to contact the Water Treatment Plant at (239) 213-3004.

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