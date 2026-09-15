SWFL summit focuses on helping nature bounce back after an environmental body blow

Southwest Florida’s natural systems can recover from hurricanes, drought and wildfire. But what about the times when they don’t?

Planning for, and recovering from things that pushed wetlands, beaches, rivers, and other natural systems beyond the ability to quickly bounce back is the focus of the sixth annual Southwest Florida Resiliency Summit Southwest Florida Resiliency Summit in Punta Gorda.

“It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward” - Rocky Balboa in "Rocky Balboa"

The event will bring scientists, land managers, policymakers, and the public together to focus on how communities can better withstand hurricanes, flooding and other extreme weather.

Sessions will cover regional vulnerabilities, water-management updates, adaptation planning and new approaches to making Central and Southwest Florida more resilient.

The summit is being held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center on Sept. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership is hosting the event. Register for free here.

For full transparency, the estuary partnership is a financial supporter of WGCU. To maintain complete editorial integrity, our newsroom operates independently, and funders have no influence or control over our reporting, story selection, or editorial decisions. WGCU also is a sponsor of the event.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.