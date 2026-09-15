Summer fertilizer restrictions remain in effect across much of Southwest Florida

Like a great many things, using fertilizer is best done in moderation.

But some people overdue it. So communities throughout Southwest Florida have bans against using fertilizers during rain-prone summers, including Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, and Fort Myers Beach.

On lawns, fertilizers help make grass green, thick, and healthy. Formulated for crops, fertilizers help vegetables grow bigger and faster, even in poor soil.

But fertilizers are packed with nitrogen and phosphorus designed to make plants grow. And the chemicals don’t stop doing what they are designed to do when washed into canals, bays, and rivers. And heavy summer afternoon rains can carry nitrogen and phosphorus from lawns into waterways where they can feed blue-green algae.

In unincorporated Lee County, fertilizers containing those nutrients are banned through September 30th. After that, officials still advise residents to keep fertilizer at least ten feet from waterways, clean up spills instead of washing them away, and avoid fertilizing when rain is expected.

County officials said pet waste, grass clippings and other yard debris can also add nutrients and bacteria to stormwater.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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