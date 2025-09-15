© 2025 WGCU News
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issues alert to Lake O boaters about floating island hazard

Published September 15, 2025 at 7:06 PM EDT
An estimated 35-40 acres of material was removed from the waterway between Moore Haven Lock and Dam during a tussock issue in 2020.

A notice to navigation has been issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after floating tussocks formed in Lake Okeechobee Waterway near Rim Canal Route 2.

The alert notification said that the tussocks could pose a hazard to navigation.

A floating tussock is a natural phenomenon in wetlands characterized by a floating mat of decomposing organic and mineral sediment. These mats can vary in size and composition, often forming in areas where water levels fluctuate, allowing plant roots to float.

While floating tussocks provide essential habitat for various aquatic life, they can be a hazard to navigation if the wind direction and velocity blow them into the channel.

