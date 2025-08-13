Bringing the wild into focus: Florida Wildlife Federation announces 2025 photo contest winners

Winners of The Florida Wildlife Federation's 2025 Lou Kellenberger Florida Photo Contest showcase exceptional photography that captures the essence of wild Florida.

This year’s theme, Florida in Focus, encouraged photographers of all backgrounds to highlight the state’s extraordinary biodiversity, natural habitats, and outdoor experiences through their lens.

From the intricate patterns of native orchids to the sweeping vistas of Florida’s coastal landscapes and the wonder of wildlife in motion, this year’s entries offered a compelling visual narrative about why Florida is worth protecting. Thousands of submissions poured in from across the state, representing every corner of the Sunshine State and its cherished ecosystems.

“As we near our 90th anniversary, this year’s photo entries do more than showcase Florida’s stunning species and landscapes—they’re powerful reminders of what we’re fighting for,” said Sarah Gledhill, president and CEO of the Florida Wildlife Federation. “We thank the photographers who brought wild Florida into focus and shared these moments that move us to keep protecting it for wildlife and future generations alike.”

2025 Photo Contest Winners by Category

Wildlife

1st Place – Gopher Tortoise by Parks Marilla

– by Parks Marilla 2nd Place – Spiny Lobster by Gabriel Jensen

– by Gabriel Jensen 3rd Place – Alligator Hatchling by Ethan Coyle

– by Ethan Coyle Honorable Mention – Smiling Otter by Marcos Rodriguez

Birds



1st Place – Florida Scrub Jay by Marcos Rodriguez

– by Marcos Rodriguez 2nd Place – Sandhill Cranes by Robert Gloeckner

– by Robert Gloeckner 3rd Place – Pileated Woodpeckers by Mark Schocken

– by Mark Schocken Honorable Mention – Great Horned Owl by Elizabeth Phillips

Native Plants

1st Place – Cypress Trees by Don Pelliccia

– by Don Pelliccia 2nd Place – Orange-fringed Orchid by Pankaj Kumar

– by Pankaj Kumar 3rd Place – Buttonbush by Christopher Harrington

– by Christopher Harrington Honorable Mention – Cypress Knees by Stephen Poffenberger

Landscapes·

1st Place – Amelia Island by Stan Cottle

– by Stan Cottle 2nd Place – Blue Cypress Lake by Judy Haran

– by Judy Haran 3rd Place – St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge by Michael Rodock

– by Michael Rodock Honorable Mention – Green Springs Park by Kristina Gavigan

Recreation

1st Place – Kayaking on the St. Sebastian River by Jeff Howe

– by Jeff Howe 2nd Place – Daily Walk at Honeymoon Island State Park by Tiffany Gloeckner

– by Tiffany Gloeckner 3rd Place – Snorkeling at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park by Brian Kamprath

– by Brian Kamprath Honorable Mention – Fishing on Anna Maria Island by Christopher Berg

People’s Choice Award: Whooping Crane by Lizzi Fricker Voted by the public during the online voting period (July 12–22), this image received the most votes and resonated widely with viewers for its striking composition and emotional impact.



Prizes and Recognition: Winning photos will be featured in the 2026 FWF 90th anniversary calendar, with additional prizes including gift cards, state park passes, and FWF merchandise. People’s Choice and Lucky Lens winners also receive special prize packs and recognition.

Upcoming Livestream: Capturing Conservation

To celebrate World Photography Day, FWF will host a special livestream event, Capturing Conservation, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook and YouTube. The program will highlight the power of visual storytelling in conservation and feature photo contest winners as they share the stories behind their images and their connection to Florida’s natural world.

A Legacy of Conservation through Photography: The photo contest honors the memory of Louis P. Kellenberger, Jr., a passionate nature photographer and longtime FWF board member, whose work and love for Florida’s wild places continue to inspire. Lou and his wife Betsy helped shape the contest into the beloved event it is today.

To view all winning photographs and learn more about the federation’s work, visit: floridawildlifefederation.org/photocontest.



About Florida Wildlife Federation: The Florida Wildlife Federation is a statewide non-profit dedicated to safeguarding Florida’s water, wildlife, and wild spaces by taking action today to prevent irreversible loss tomorrow. Since 1936, we’ve united conservationists, anglers, hunters, recreationists, and wildlife enthusiasts to protect Florida’s ecosystems. From the halls of legislature to the homes of everyday Floridians, we’ve achieved milestones such as securing protections for iconic species like the Florida panther and constitutional amendments for land and water conservation. With a steadfast commitment to tackling challenges like pollution and unchecked development, we envision a future where Florida’s natural resources are fiercely protected by and for all. Learn more at floridawildlifefederation.org.

