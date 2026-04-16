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Emily Le Coz/Suncoast Searchlight

  • Environmental experts and advocates participated in a panel discussion called “Beneath the Surface: The Environmental Stories Shaping our Community” at the Bayfront Community Center on Wednesday.
    Environment
    Suncoast environmental threats often overlooked, experts warn
    Emily Le Coz/Suncoast Searchlight
    Environmental experts and advocates on the front lines of water quality, conservation and scientific research gathered Wednesday to deliver a clear message: The Suncoast’s most pressing environmental challenges are often overlooked and deserve more attention. The panel, organized by Suncoast Searchlight in collaboration with the Science and Environment Council, aimed to highlight the gap between what experts are seeing on the ground and what makes it into the news — and how that gap might be closed.