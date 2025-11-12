New Lehigh Acres initiative aims to bring hope to sick children

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District has launched a local chapter of Project Fire Buddies, a national nonprofit that connects firefighters and first responders with children battling serious ailments.

The program aims to bring comfort to families by providing special experiences, including gifts and visits. After a child is referred through a medical review process, the organization’s local chapter is assigned to work with the family.

“Launching this chapter of Project Fire Buddies within our district is a tremendous opportunity for us to extend beyond our firefighting and rescue work and reach into the lives of children who may be facing their toughest battle,” LeHigh Fire Chief Robert DiLallo said.

Parents or guardians of children with critical illnesses can apply online for their child to become a “Fire Buddy” by visiting the Project Fire Buddies website.

