© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Lehigh Acres initiative aims to bring hope to sick children

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published November 12, 2025 at 6:05 PM EST

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District has launched a local chapter of Project Fire Buddies, a national nonprofit that connects firefighters and first responders with children battling serious ailments.

The program aims to bring comfort to families by providing special experiences, including gifts and visits. After a child is referred through a medical review process, the organization’s local chapter is assigned to work with the family.

“Launching this chapter of Project Fire Buddies within our district is a tremendous opportunity for us to extend beyond our firefighting and rescue work and reach into the lives of children who may be facing their toughest battle,” LeHigh Fire Chief Robert DiLallo said.

Parents or guardians of children with critical illnesses can apply online for their child to become a “Fire Buddy” by visiting the Project Fire Buddies website.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Culture and Connections WGCU NewsLehigh AcresFirefighters
Elizabeth Andarge
See stories by Elizabeth Andarge
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU