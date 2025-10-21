Sanibel to host its second Love Sanibel Community Gathering

Sanibel is getting ready to throw a big party.

The Love Sanibel Community Gathering on Sunday, Nov. 2 will feature music, food and more. Organizer Sue Van Oss explains.

"The Love Sanibel Community Gathering is the culmination of Love Sanibel Back, which was all summer long. It was supporting the local businesses, trying to get residents and visitors and guests to keep our businesses going over the slower summer months."

Residents visited various businesses en masse to boost their bottom lines.

This is the community gathering's second year, organized by St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.

"And it's just a wonderful time for people to reconnect, for people to meet new people, reconnect with people coming back," Van Oss said. "Last year, we had over 900 people at it, which was beyond our wildest expectations, but it really showed how much people want to gather and want to be together."

The fun starts at noon with free lunch, free ice cream and about 30 nonprofit groups with activities and crafts.

"And then the highlight is at one o'clock the Sanibel school Seahorse Chorale are going to perform," she added. "Mayor Mike Miller is going to do a few comments. And then we have a short video that we put together of the spirit of Sanibel. And you'll see lots of faces and voices of people just expressing what it is about Sanibel that makes it so special and unique."

It’s all at the Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way.