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Oasis Charter performing John Cariani's tender comedy 'Almost, Maine' at The Belle Theatre in Cape Coral

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:55 PM EST
Oasis Charter High performs 'Almost, Maine' at The Belle Theatre through Saturday.
Courtesy of Oasis Charter High School
/
Carrie Guffy, Oasis Charter High School Performing Arts Director
Oasis Charter High performs 'Almost, Maine' at The Belle Theatre through Saturday.

Under the glowing aurora borealis, strangers, friends and lovers experience the always surreal, sometimes painful and magical ways that love begins, changes, or ends in the tiny town of Almost, Maine. This charming comedy was recently performed by Theatre Conspiracy and now it’s Oasis Charter High School’s turn to bring this John Cariani masterwork to the stage.

Shows are through Saturday (Nov. 7) at The Belle Theatre in Cape Coral.

'Almost, Maine' is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.
Courtesy of Oasis Charter High School
/
Carrie Guffy, Oasis Charter High Performing Arts Director
'Almost, Maine' is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.

MORE INFORMATION:

Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful and sincere, “Almost, Maine” is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.

A woman carries her heart, broken into nineteen pieces, in a small paper bag. A man shrinks to half his former size after losing hope in love. A woman keeps the love she has for her boyfriend in large red bags; he compresses his love for her into a mass the size of a diamond.

Playful and surreal experiences are commonplace in the world of John Cariani’s 'Almost, Maine.'
Courtesy of Oasis Charter High School
/
Carrie Guffy, Oasis Charter High Performing Arts Director
Playful and surreal experiences are commonplace in the world of John Cariani’s 'Almost, Maine.'

These playful and surreal experiences are commonplace in the world of John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine,” where on one deeply cold and magical Midwinter Night, the citizens of Almost -- not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness -- experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers.

Oasis Charter High Performing Arts Director Carrie Guffy directs.

Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers in 'Almost, Maine.'
Courtesy of Oasis Charter High School
/
Carrie Guffy, Oasis Charter High Performing Arts Director
Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers in 'Almost, Maine.'

The cast

Pete and Daniel: Ayden Witte
Ginette, Waitress, and Hope: Allison Tarabokija
Glory and Rhonda: Giavanna Abbattista
East and Phil: Viktor Sweeney
Jimmy and Randy: Connor Jackson
Lendall and Chad: Constantine Belis
Gayle and Marci: Isabella Chica
Steve and Dave: Jonathan Cernuska
Marvalyn: Liberty Pawloski
Sandrine: Skylar Whiting

It’s Oasis Charter High School’s turn to bring this John Cariani masterwork to the stage.
Courtesy of Oasis Charter High School
/
Carrie Guffy, Oasis Charter High Performing Arts Director
It’s Oasis Charter High School’s turn to bring this John Cariani masterwork to the stage.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
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Tom Hall
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