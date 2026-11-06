Oasis Charter performing John Cariani's tender comedy 'Almost, Maine' at The Belle Theatre in Cape Coral

Under the glowing aurora borealis, strangers, friends and lovers experience the always surreal, sometimes painful and magical ways that love begins, changes, or ends in the tiny town of Almost, Maine. This charming comedy was recently performed by Theatre Conspiracy and now it’s Oasis Charter High School’s turn to bring this John Cariani masterwork to the stage.

Shows are through Saturday (Nov. 7) at The Belle Theatre in Cape Coral.

Courtesy of Oasis Charter High School / Carrie Guffy, Oasis Charter High Performing Arts Director 'Almost, Maine' is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.

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Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful and sincere, “Almost, Maine” is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.

A woman carries her heart, broken into nineteen pieces, in a small paper bag. A man shrinks to half his former size after losing hope in love. A woman keeps the love she has for her boyfriend in large red bags; he compresses his love for her into a mass the size of a diamond.

Courtesy of Oasis Charter High School / Carrie Guffy, Oasis Charter High Performing Arts Director Playful and surreal experiences are commonplace in the world of John Cariani’s 'Almost, Maine.'

These playful and surreal experiences are commonplace in the world of John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine,” where on one deeply cold and magical Midwinter Night, the citizens of Almost -- not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness -- experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers.

Oasis Charter High Performing Arts Director Carrie Guffy directs.

Courtesy of Oasis Charter High School / Carrie Guffy, Oasis Charter High Performing Arts Director Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers in 'Almost, Maine.'

The cast

Pete and Daniel: Ayden Witte

Ginette, Waitress, and Hope: Allison Tarabokija

Glory and Rhonda: Giavanna Abbattista

East and Phil: Viktor Sweeney

Jimmy and Randy: Connor Jackson

Lendall and Chad: Constantine Belis

Gayle and Marci: Isabella Chica

Steve and Dave: Jonathan Cernuska

Marvalyn: Liberty Pawloski

Sandrine: Skylar Whiting

Courtesy of Oasis Charter High School / Carrie Guffy, Oasis Charter High Performing Arts Director It’s Oasis Charter High School’s turn to bring this John Cariani masterwork to the stage.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

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