Charlotte County utilities rescinds boil water alert for Burnt Store Village area

A precautionary boil water advisory put in place after a low water pressure issue is rescinded for customers in the Burnt Store Village area south of Zemel Road.

The Charlotte County Utilities Department issued an all-clear for customers to resume normal water use.

The boil water alert was issued due to low to no water pressure in the area on Nov. 4.

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