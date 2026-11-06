County monitoring flood aftermath in Okeechobee; sites available for shelter, water, other resources

Okeechobee County says is partnering with the Department of Health and the Okeechobee Utility Authority to monitor and address health concerns brought on by the deluge of rain that has blanketed the area since Nov. 1.

Tens of millions of gallons of water have been pumped off of low-lying residential areas but plenty of flooded areas remain inaccessible to residents and state and county employees in Okeechobee County.

This elevates the risks for septic system failures, well contamination, sewage overflows, mold concerns and increased mosquito activity, said Jessica Bezares, Okeechobee’s county manager.

"Our recovery priorities are to complete residential and infrastructure damage assessments, support residents affected by flooding and uninsured losses, address public health concerns related to sewage, drinking water, and mosquito control," Bezares said told the county commissioners recently.

Bezares said while mauch work is behind the them, there is still very much work ahead.

"We recognize the devastation and challenges many homeowners and families continue to face. Our work is far from over. We remain committed to supporting our residents through the recovery process, maintaining strong partnerships, and actively pursuing all available state and federal resources to assist those impacted," Bezares said.



* Sandbags are available at the county’s Road and Bridge Division, 8021 Northwest 2nd Street.



* Bottled water, tarps and flood buckets are available at the AgriCivic Center, 4601 Florida 710 E



*Anyone impacted by the flooding in need of resources is encouraged to contact the county’s call center, 863- 824-6888.





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