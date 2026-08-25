'Inner Cartographies' at Norris Center part of Collier County's ¡ARTE VIVA! celebration

“Inner Cartographies” presents a collection of paintings, textile-based works, assemblages and mixed media practices that chart metaphors for lived experience, fragments of memory, familial histories, cultural inheritance and individual transformation – that is, interior landscapes that reveal the self as fluid and continuously evolving.

The exhibition is part of this year’s Collier County ¡ARTE VIVA! celebration.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Inner Cartographies' exhibition at Naples' Norris Center includes 'en un viaje' by Jonathan Martinez.

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“Inner Cartographies: Mapping the Self Organized” builds on the momentum of United Arts Collier’s inaugural ¡ARTE VIVA! exhibition, “Latin Surrealism” (2025).

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Reaching Dreams,' by Adorable Monique, is part of the 'Inner Cartographies' exhibition at Naples' Norris Center.

United Arts Collier partnered with the cities of Naples and Marco Island along with the Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau for the exhibition.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Operacion Pedro Pan,' by Jessica Leon, is part of the 'Inner Cartographies' exhibition at Naples' Norris Center.

The artists participating in this show navigate questions of belonging and self-definition while tracing connections between the personal and collective. Together, these works form an evolving atlas of the inner self, one that honors cultural memory informed by personal and shared experience.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.