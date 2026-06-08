Limited engagements of 'Love Letters,' 'Monsters Inc' and 'The Laramie Project' headline 13 shows onstage this week at SWFL theaters

This week, one show opens, two close, eight continue their runs and there are three limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Paula Sisk, Theatre Conspiracy John Cariani's 'Almost, Maine' is a funny, heartfelt, enjoyable night at the theatre.

“Almost, Maine” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Off Broadway Palm]: A winter night in a small town. People fall in and out of love in ways that are funny, awkward, and completely unexpected. In “Almost, Maine,” ordinary people find themselves in extraordinary moments. A woman carries around her broken heart. A man who can’t feel pain. Old love shows up when it’s least convenient. It is funny, heartfelt, and a really enjoyable night at the theatre. You will laugh, you will smile, and you are going to love this play. Stars four area actors who are anything but ordinary: Danica Murray, TJ Albertson, Kiana-Raine Cintron and Aseem Upadhyay. Opens June 11. Runs to June 28. This week’s performances are Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $36, buy one get one free, making the effective ticket price just $18 per person. For tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Ted Wioncek III, Associate Artistic Director, Players Circle Theatre 'Love Letters' features a different cast of well-known SWFL performers and media personalities at every performance, making each evening a fresh, one-of-a-kind theatrical event.

“Love Letters” [Players Circle Theatre]: A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, “Love Letters” follows the lifelong relationship of Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III through decades of correspondence. Funny, heartfelt, poignant, and deeply relatable, the play reveals how a lifetime of friendship, love, missed opportunities, and enduring connection can unfold one letter at a time. Directed by Betty Nordstrom and Kelly Jo Madoian, this beloved two-person play will feature a different cast of well-known Southwest Florida performers and media personalities (from Gulf Coast News to WGCU News | PBS & NPR) at every performance, making each evening a fresh, one-of-a-kind theatrical event. Performances are Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. (featuring Kelly Jo Madoian & Frank Blocker); Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. (featuring Betty Nordstrom & Dave Elias); Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m. (featuring Angela Christine Watson & Brian Nahas); Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. (featuring Lexi Rae Smith & Jason Drew); and Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m. (featuring Jennifer Crawford & John Davis). For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit PlayersCircleTheater.org.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org 'Monsters Inc. JR' is a new youth musical being field tested by select youth theaters in advance of the musical’s worldwide release.

“Monsters, Inc. JR” [Alliance for the Arts Youth Theatre at the Foulds Theatre in collaboration with Melody Lane Theatre]: In the bustling monster city of Monstropolis, two top scarers discover that one tiny human child might change everything they thought they knew about fear. Developed by Disney Theatrical Group, this is a new youth musical being field tested by select youth theaters in advance of the musical’s worldwide release. Performances are Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m.; Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit artinlee.org or telephone 239-939-2787.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Actors Theatre / Arts Bonita Actors Theatre Hailed as one of the most captivating and encompassing pieces of contemporary theatre, 'The Laramie Project' shocks, challenges, and moves all who watch it.

“The Laramie Project” [Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center]: In October 1998 in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming, Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old student at the University of Wyoming, was tied to a fence post, severely beaten, robbed, tortured and left, alone, to die. His body — battered, bloody, barely clinging to life — was discovered 18 hours later. He was rushed to the hospital and put on life support. He died five days later. The reason for this brutal crime? Matthew Shepard was gay. The hate crime attracted vast attention worldwide, bringing sexual discrimination and violence to the forefront of public discourse. The Tectonic Theater Project, led by founder Moisés Kaufman, traveled to Laramie in the aftermath of the murder with the intent of creating a theatrical portrait of a town coming to grips with horrible, hate-fueled violence. Over the course of a year and a half, the group interviewed over 200 subjects, some directly related to the case and some regular citizens of Laramie. Out of these interviews, journal entries, and found texts, The Laramie Project was born. Hailed as one of the most captivating and encompassing pieces of contemporary theatre, the play shocks, challenges, and moves all who watch it as it reveals the lowest depths of hatred and greatest heights of compassion that lie within all human beings in any seemingly average community. Performances are Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m.; Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://artsbonita.vbotickets.com/event/laramie_project_%7C_arts_bonita_actors_theatre_%7C_611_-_614/193550.

CLOSING

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone website 'Oliver!' closes June 14 at TheatreZone

“Oliver” [TheatreZone]: Few shows are as iconic and timeless as “Oliver!,” a stage musical with book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart. Based on Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel, “Oliver Twist,” Bart’s adaptation transforms the original novel into a tune-filled show, while retaining its exploration of poverty and loss. Woven into the story are such unforgettable songs as “Food, Glorious Food,” “Where Is Love?” and “As Long as He Needs Me.” "Oliver!" premiered on Broadway in 1963 to critical acclaim, earning seven Tony Award nominations and winning three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score. Closes June 14. This week’s performances are Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theatre.zone/shows/#oliver or telephone 888-966-3352.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'The Queen of Bingo' closes June 14 at Florida Repertory Theatre

“The Queen of Bingo” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: In the tradition of the hilarious Harvey Korman and Tim Conway sketches from the old "Carol Burnett Show" comes the stage comedy “The Queen of Bingo.” Sis and Babe, two sisters on the other side of 50, want to add a little fun and excitement to their lives…but where to find it? Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy’s “The Queen of Bingo” explores the worlds of bingo, family ties, diet crazes, widowhood, hot flashes and winning. The audience joins in the fun during the “Middle Bird Special” – a real bingo game where some lucky audience member wins a free 10 lb. frozen turkey at every performance. Theatregoers young and old will howl with laughter as two zany guys, playing two crazy gals, light up the stage in the comedy hit “The Queen of Bingo!” Closes June 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, June 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, June 12 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4665 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1271693.

CONTINUING

“Comedy Lottery” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of FST’s improv team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. FST’s cast of funny people are off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win the audience’s laughter. No one, not even them, know that they’ll come up with, but one thing is for sure: every Saturday night, their destiny is in the audience’s hands. Runs to July 25. This week’s performance is Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/comedy-lottery.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Join Angela, Darlene, and Sue Ellen as they chase their dreams of country music stardom and leave their troubles behind.

“Honky Tonk Angels” [The Gompertz at Florida Studio Theatre]: Three women. One wild ride to Nashville. Join Angela, Darlene, and Sue Ellen as they chase their dreams of country music stardom and leave their troubles behind. Along the way, an unshakable friendship is formed. From the creator of “Always… Patsy Cline” and featuring hits like “9 to 5” and “Stand by Your Man,” this high-energy celebration of country’s greatest hits is full of laughter and heart. For more, read/hear “'Honky Tonk Angels' a country-western saga about three women following their dreams to Nashville.” Runs to July 6. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 9 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m.; Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-mainstage-series/honky-tonk-angels.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre There’s much ado about something in the rolling world premiere of a new romantic comedy from one of America’s most celebrated playwrights, Lauren M. Gunderson.

“Lady Disdain” [The Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre]: There’s much ado about something in the rolling world premiere of this whip-smart, laugh-out-loud new romantic comedy from one of America’s funniest and most celebrated playwrights, Lauren M. Gunderson. “Lady Disdain” is a fast-paced, razor-sharp riff on the deliciously dramatic world of fantasy romance novels. Beatrice and Benedict, rival audiobook narrators with voices made for swooning and tempers made for sparring, are locked in a battle of wits, words, and wildly inconvenient attraction. Stars Veronika Duerr as Beatrice and Casey Murphy as Ben. Runs to June 27. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 13 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 14 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/lady-disdain/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation.

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation. Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Cat Stevens, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and Bob Dylan, this warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement. For more, read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre kicks off summer season with ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ folk cabaret.” Runs to July 12. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 12 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/leaving-on-a-jet-plane.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'One Hit Wonders' is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky and charming, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets to this show and those later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre website 'The Rainbow Fish Musical' is at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through June 19.

“The Rainbow Fish Musical” [Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre]: All the sea creatures admire the Rainbow Fish. Refusing to share its vibrant scales, the whole ocean turns against Rainbow Fish. Then the wise Octopus teaches Rainbow Fish that it’s better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful. Runs to June 19. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 9 at 1 p.m.; Thursday, June 11 at 1 p.m.; and Friday, June 12 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at noon.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-rainbow-fish-musical/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Follow an aspiring musician as she embarks on a globetrotting quest to discover her 'sound' in the electrifying summer of 1967.

“The Sounds of 1967” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Follow an aspiring musician as she embarks on a globetrotting quest to discover her “sound” in the electrifying summer of 1967. She heads into the hottest music scenes of the swinging ‘60s. Feel the pulse of London’s mod beats, groove to the irresistible Motown rhythms of Detroit, sway with the folky pep of Los Angeles, and ride the waves of psychedelic rock in San Francisco’s legendary Haight-Ashbury district. This show is packed with all the chart-topping hits from 1967. Runs to June 20. This week’s performances are Wednesday, June 10 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 13 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 14 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-sounds-of-1967/.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Playwright and performer Jade Wheeler brings to life a powerful woman in search of happiness and the roots she never forgets.

“Who Is Eartha Mae?” [Urbanite Theatre]: The sharp-witted, glamorous, incomparable Eartha Kitt commanded the spotlight. But backstage in her dressing room, in the quiet between songs, she peeled back the glitz to reveal Eartha Mae: a girl from the South Carolina cotton fields, orphaned by her mother until an audience adopted her. Told through both story and song, Urbanite Theatre's first-ever musical production unearths the complex truth behind the icon: "I'm a dirt person. I trust the dirt. I don't trust diamonds and gold." Playwright and performer Jade Wheeler brings to life a powerful woman in search of happiness and the roots she never forgets. For more, read/hear “Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota will conclude its 12th season with its first musical, 'Who is Eartha Mae?'” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are Wednesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238939.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.