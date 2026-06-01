'This Is Not a Pizza Box' headlines 28 shows on view at area art centers in June

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In June, there are 28 shows at these venues.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota Art Center Sarasota exhibition presents a new body of work by Anja Palombo inspired by the natural world and her love of art history.

“Anja Palombo: Inspired by the Natural World” [Art Center Sarasota]: In this exhibition, Anja Palombo presents a new body of work inspired by the natural world and her love of art history. It explores the balance of control and chance through clay, paint, and process-driven abstraction. Palombo was born and raised in Hamburg, Germany. She studied art history at the universities of Hamburg and Berlin and graduated with a BFA in Painting and Art History from WSU in Detroit. She received an MA in Applied Linguistics from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and taught art in Asia for 20 years. She currently teaches ceramics in Sarasota. She has participated in many art exhibitions, including curated group and solo shows on three continents, venues including The American Center and The India International Center in New Delhi, India. Her art is represented in private collections around the world. Runs to Aug. 1. An artist talk with Palombo will take place on Friday, June 26.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota 'Blue Pagoda,' by artist Victor Lundy, is part of 'Architects Who Art' exhibition.

“Architects Who Art: Designing the Cultural Coast” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition highlights the creative breadth of people who blur the lines between architecture and visual art. Both disciplines demand a deep understanding of space, form, structure, and imagination—skills that manifest in strikingly different yet complementary ways. Whether through sculpture, drawing, painting, or design, these architect-artists translate their spatial thinking into expressive, multidisciplinary works. The exhibition draws from Sarasota’s unique cultural and visual landscape, particularly the Sarasota School of Architecture. Co-curated by Morris (Marty) Hylton III, this exhibition will feature both fine art and architectural renderings and models by a number of architect-artists including but not limited to Carl Abbott, Jerry Sparkman, Javier Suárez, and Javi Suárez. Together, these works reflect not only individual talent, but also the enduring role of architecture in shaping Sarasota’s sense of place, identity, and aesthetic experience. Runs to Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota 'New Moon,' by Cat Tesla, is part of her 'Living by the Water' exhibition at Art Center Sarasota.

“Cat Tesla: Living by the Water” [Art Center Sarasota]: Cat Tesla shares new works from her “Exhale” and “Feeling Good” series resulting in a meditation on healing, presence, and the quiet power of beauty. She moved to Florida just weeks after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in 2022. As she navigated both physical healing and a major life transition, the Florida landscape offered more than scenery—it became a sanctuary. Her resulting atmospheric, nature-inspired works reflect that personal transformation and healing. Her work has been exhibited internationally including at the Knoxville Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art in Atlanta, and the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art north of Atlanta. Her paintings are held in corporate and private collections and nearly 1,000 hospitals and medical centers in the U.S. including in the Emory Winship Cancer Institute, Royal Caribbean, Capital One, and the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab. Tesla has degrees in biology and graphic design, and an MS in human genetics. She worked as a genetic counselor at Emory University for 20 years before trading the clinic for the studio. Runs to Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota 'Hollow Oven,' by Patricia Cook, is part of 'Medium Mutiny Juried Show' at Art Center Sarasota.

“Medium Mutiny Juried Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: This juried show exhibits work that defies expectation and reinvents tradition — pieces that experiment boldly—with process, form, and concept. Whether through unexpected techniques, hybrid materials, or subversive approaches to craft, the work in “Medium Mutiny” resists easy categorization. “Medium Mutiny” is a celebration of fearless experimentation and work that turns convention on its head and redefines what art can be or how it communicates. Runs to Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center Venice Art Center has two exhibitions in June: 'Celebration' and 'Over the Top.'

“Celebration” [Venice Art Center]: June 26-July 16. Reception June 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. Altman-Vogt Solo Exhibit: Val Dwek.

“Over the Top” [Venice Art Center]: Closes June 18.

[DeSoto Arts Center]: No exhibitions reported to be opening this month.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Let's Get Digital' exhibition seeks to highlight how incorporating technology enables artists to do amazing things, whether that be editing photographs or illustrating fantasies.

“Let’s Get Digital” [Visual Arts Center, Punta Gorda]: Digital art is often lumped together, despite the complexity of the medium. This show seeks to highlight how incorporating technology enables artists to do amazing things, whether that be editing photographs or illustrating fantasies. Closes June 16.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Under the Surface,' by Denise Morettit.

“Under the Surface” [Visual Arts Center, Punta Gorda]: This exhibition focuses on layers, be that the literal ones crafted in the art process or the metaphysical ones that manifest in the subject. Closes June 16.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center Artist Zarita Mattox-Dixon.

“Zarita Mattox-Dixon on Display” [Visual Arts Center, Punta Gorda]: See the artwork of Zarita Mattox-Dixon on display in Rebecca Hall Gallery. Closes June 11.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com Davis Art Center juried show challenged artists to transform one of the most ordinary objects of contemporary life, the pizza box, into works of art.

“This Is Not a Pizza Box (It Was Never About the Pizza) [Grand Atrium, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: Inspired by René Magritte’s famous phrase, “Ceci n’est pas une pipe” (“This is not a pipe”) [and reminiscent of Robert Rauschenberg’s “Cardboards” wall reliefs made from the boxes he shipped his belongings in when he moved from New York City to Captiva in 1970], this year’s annual juried open call exhibition challenged artists to transform one of the most ordinary objects of contemporary life, the pizza box, into a work of art. To accept this challenge, participating artists were compelled to question perception, function, symbolism, and illusion by using a pizza box as the foundation for original artwork. Some painted. Some sculpted it. Other deconstructed and reinvented it. A few disguised it entirely. What began as packaging became artifact, dreamscape, contradiction, relic, portal, or impossibility. It became a canvas for surrealism, conceptual exploration, humor, memory, and transformation that is exhibited as part of an immersive opening night experience inspired by surrealist art, absurdity, and the blurred line between object and meaning. Opens 6-10 p.m. June 5 in coordination with Art Walk. Closes June 25.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com 'Un-Masked' is a solo exhibition of work by Christian De Jesús, a dynamic contemporary artist born in 2002 in Fort Myers.

“Un-Masked” [Capital Gallery, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: This is a solo exhibition of work by Christian De Jesús, a dynamic contemporary artist born in 2002 in Fort Myers. His innovative approach to painting explores the profound themes of life, death, and the pivotal decisions that shape our existence. Growing up in the vibrant cultural landscape of Fort Myers, De Jesus developed an early passion for art, which has evolved into a unique and compelling artistic voice. De Jesús’s work is characterized by its use of unconventional surfaces such as found fabrics, wood, loose canvas, and cardboard. This choice of materials adds a raw, tactile quality to his pieces, enhancing their emotional impact. Utilizing a diverse range of mediums including spray paint, airbrush, acrylic paint, sumi ink, and pastels, he creates layered, textured compositions that invite viewers to delve into the complexities of the human experience. De Jesús’ paintings are a fusion of abstract and figurative elements, often incorporating symbolic imagery that reflects on the transient nature of life and the weight of our choices. His bold use of color and dynamic application techniques result in visually arresting works that resonate with a sense of urgency and introspection. De Jesús continues to push the boundaries of contemporary art, using his innovative techniques and materials to explore the essential themes of life, death, and the decisions that define us. His work serves as a powerful reminder of the beauty and complexity of the human condition. Opens 6-10 p.m. June 5 in coordination with Art Walk. Closes June 25.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts. / artinlee.org Composite of work by Union Artist Studios members.

“The Union Artist Studios: The Perspectives That Shape Us” [Alliance for the Arts Main Gallery]: This exhibition celebrates the creative diversity of Southwest Florida’s artistic community. Bringing together an eclectic group of emerging and established artists, the exhibition highlights the countless hours spent in studios transforming imagination, memory, and lived experience into compelling visual narratives. Through painting, mixed media, plein air work, abstraction, and expressive storytelling, the featured artists offer deeply personal perspectives that resonate beyond regional boundaries while reflecting the vibrant cultural energy of Southwest Florida. This exhibition invites audiences to engage in an open dialogue between artist and viewer while discovering the remarkable talent flourishing within Southwest Florida’s evolving contemporary art scene. The exhibition includes work by David Acevedo (founding member), Xavier Brignoni (founding member), Erik Schlake, Dominick Tascher, Julia Da Rocha, Sonia Rosa, Joshua Greer, Brian Lindemann, Diana Ripoll, Danielle Branchaud, Nick Masiello, Roland Ruocco, Wendy White, Brianna Jackson, Bernie Hyland, Xania Hawkins, Stacey Brown, Lesley Morrow, John Rizza, Kelly Morrison, Jeff Ocasio, Dale Ocasio and Eric Radde. Opens June 5 with 5-7 p.m. opening reception. Closes Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org Alliance for the Arts is showcasing the work of its summer camp instructors throughout the time they are on campus.

“Selected Works by Summer Arts Camp Instructors” [Foulds Theatre Gallery, Alliance for the Arts]: Each year, the Alliance brings in practicing artists to educate the incoming Summer Arts Campers. Part of the selection process for the instructors is a review of their professional artistry. This year, the Alliance is celebrating their ambitions and dedication in a brand new way–by showcasing their independent work throughout the time they are on campus working with the campers. This exhibit showcases a variety of media, from acrylic to digital painting, with a wide array of subjects to get lost in. Participating artists: Bob Ahrens, Cat Flo, Andrea Gornik, Rachel Holmes and Haley Keller. Opens June 5 with 5-7 p.m. opening reception. Closes Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org Framed originals and prints left behind in the Alliance’s storage closet are on sale in June.

“Not In Our Storage Closet” [Member Gallery, Alliance for the Arts]: Throughout the years, framed originals and prints have been left behind in the Alliance’s storage closet. They’re now for sale for under $50 each. The works for sale will be on display through June 13, when artwork by Summer Art Campers takes over the walls. Opens June 5 with 5-7 p.m. opening reception. “Not in Our Closet" closes June 13. Summer Art Campers runs June 14-Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org Alliance’s outdoor mural project features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country.

“Emphasis: A Mural Project” [Alliance for the Arts 10-acre campus]: This round of the Alliance’s outdoor mural project features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country. Featured artists include: David Neeld, Lawrence Phillips, Bruce MacKenchie, Andrea Facusse, Denise Chasin, Gwendalin Aranya, Jenny Pearl, Julio Julio, Alisa Sozonyk, Peter Harrington, Carolyn Steele, Sandi Ludescher, and Nancy Cunningham. For more, visit “Alliance’s latest zig zag mural project places ‘Emphasis’ on 13 area artists.”

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center 'All the Buzz!' is a call to preserve life’s smallest worders and a tapestry that reminds viewers that nature’s survival and our own are intimately entwined.

“All the Buzz! Works by Art Quilters Unlimited” [The Shell Point Gallery at Tribby Arts Center]: The Shell Point Gallery transforms into a vivid microcosm where exotic insects emerge from fabric and thread. This exhibit invites viewers to reconsider fragility, resilience, and beauty through meticulously crafted interpretations of beetles, butterflies, and other bugs that are often overlooked— yet vital to the world’s ecological balance. At its heart, “All the Buzz!” is a call to preserve life’s smallest worders and a tapestry that reminds viewers that nature’s survival and our own are intimately entwined. Runs to July 16.

“All the Buzz!!” [The Legacy and Overlook Galleries at Tribby Arts Center]: While insects of all types factor most prominently in this exhibition, some resident artists and writers explored the theme in its most figurative sense — having to do with the news and gossip of the day. It includes a tribute to Don Adams, who died on Dec. 5, 2025, and who, with his wife Jane, is the sponsor of the All the Buzz! exhibition. Runs to July 16.

Courtesy of Cape Coral Art Center / Cape Coral Art Center In this solo exhibition, Tina Senicola explores the emotional connections between family, love, faith, death, spirituality, and the afterlife.

“Paint Strokes of Ascension: Love, Life and Spirituality” [Main Gallery at Cape Coral Art Center]: In this solo exhibition, Tina Senicola explores the emotional connections between family, love, faith, death, spirituality, and the afterlife. Runs to June 25.

Courtesy of BIG Arts / BIG Arts 'Weight of Memory,' by Damaris Cebrian Hernandez.

“Art as Therapy” [Dunham Family Gallery at BIG ARTS]: This collaboration between Hope Healthcare’s Art Therapy Program and Lee Health’s Arts in Healthcare Program highlights the healing power of creative expression. This meaningful exhibit reveals personal journeys through grief, illness, and recovery, offering insight into the strength that emerges through art. Runs to June 5.

Courtesy of BIG Arts / BIG Arts. Muralist Mariapia Malerba puts finishing touches on her 'I Am My Home' mural at BIG Arts.

“I Am My Home” [West Gallery at BIG ARTS]: Cape Coral artist Mariapia Malerba describes her BIG ARTS exhibit with a poem: “Without the corals, the octopus has no sanctuary/Without the reef, a thousand species lose their story/Without care, we lose our home/To hold life, we must protect what sustains it/To feel at home in this world, we must remember we are not alone in it. Runs through June 30.

Courtesy of BIG Arts / BIG Arts BIG ARTS brings the vibrant creativity of the island’s youngest artists to the Mezzanine Gallery.

Sanibel School K-8 Artists [Mezzanine Gallery, BIG ARTS]: BIG ARTS continues its partnership with Sanibel School for the second consecutive year, bringing the vibrant creativity of the island’s youngest artists to the Mezzanine Gallery. It features works by students in grades K–8. Opens June 9 at 8 a.m. Runs to July 31.

Student Exhibit, Florida SouthWestern State College [Dunham Family Gallery, BIG ARTS]: BIG ARTS collaboration with Florida SouthWestern State College School of the Arts showcases the work of emerging artists. This annual exhibit features a variety of art forms, ranging from painting to digital arts to mixed media, offering students a professional platform to share, reflect, and grow through creative exploration. This year’s exhibition explores the theme of “Boredom,” and will also feature the winning work from the ART24 competition. Opens June 13 with artist reception: at 5 p.m. Runs to July 24.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita 'Mandala Meditations – On the Fabric of Life, Agnes Story' closes June 27.

“Mandala Meditations – On the Fabric of Life, Agnes Story” [Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts, Tranovich Gallery]: During the pandemic, Agnes Story returned to sustained studio practice while recovering from surgery. With a background as a lifelong maker and a 25-year career as an elementary art educator, the work she created draws on a BFA from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (1979) and later creative study through "The Artist’s Way," by Julia Cameron. The earliest pieces began with the calming, meditative structure of mandalas and the geometry of traditional quilt motifs. Using specialty papers and hand-painted papers, quilt-inspired patterns were cut, arranged, and layered into circular compositions that emphasize balance, rhythm, and color. Recent work has shifted fully to drawing and painting, replacing collage with hand-rendered interpretations inspired by 19th- and early 20th-century textile patterns, including research drawn from Susan Meller’s textile designs and Russian textiles. Developed through sketchbook studies and digital refinement, final works are created on Arches paper with acrylic, ink, markers, and watercolor, with newer pieces introducing landscapes and symbols as the work continues to evolve. Runs to June 27.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita This exhibit is a bold exploration into the invisible architecture of human feeling.

“The Geometry of Emotion” [Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round at Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: This exhibit is a bold exploration into the invisible architecture of human feeling. This exhibit presents a collection of artworks that represent complex emotions and translate complex emotional states into shape, structure, and spatial composition. Each artwork communicates the intricacies of joy, grief, anxiety, love, and everything in between. Through the “Geometry of Emotion,” the artworks invite the viewer to see emotion not as fleeting or formless, but as something with design—built, balanced, and sometimes fractured. This exhibition challenges us to reconsider how emotions live within us and around us: not just as sensations, but as structures we carry and sometimes construct. Runs to June 25.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita Artist Joan Sonnenberg in her Naples studio.

“Sonnenberg & Shapiro Show of Opposites” [Main Gallery, Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts]: Joan Sonnenberg is a Naples-based contemporary artist whose prolific career spans more than eight decades, marked by an unwavering commitment to experimentation and creative evolution. Her work is distinguished by its fusion of abstraction and realism—an approach she describes as the “harmonious coexistence” of both. Large-scale and richly textured, her compositions frequently incorporate overlapping imagery, geometric structures, and expressive mark-making that invite multiple interpretations. Throughout her career, she has earned numerous awards and exhibited widely, with her works held in corporate and private collections internationally.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita A nuclear physicist by training and profession, Dr. Alexander Shapiro has pursued photography with equal rigor, curiosity, and devotion throughout his life.

A nuclear physicist by training and profession, Dr. Alexander Shapiro has pursued photography with equal rigor, curiosity, and devotion throughout his life. While science shaped his formal career, photography became a parallel calling, offering another way to observe the world with precision, wonder, and emotional depth. As a young scientist in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, he moonlighted as a tour guide at the Hermitage, where he developed a lasting appreciation for art, history, and visual storytelling. Over the years, Shapiro has traveled to over 60 countries, using his camera to capture not only the beauty and vitality of the natural world but also the essence of the cultures he encountered. His photographs reflect a keen sensitivity to movement, atmosphere, and human connection, whether he is documenting birds and animals in action or moments of daily life and tradition around the world. Shapiro turns that same sensitivity toward performance photography, capturing musicians in moments of striking intensity, vulnerability, and soul. His images go beyond documentation, revealing the emotional force behind live performance and the humanity of artists in the act of creation. Across nature, culture, and music, his photography is united by a deep attentiveness to fleeting moments and a lifelong practice of truly seeing. Runs to June 27.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Featuring work by Abel Garcia, Gil Sanchez, Holly Manneck, David Horton and Lee Horton, the show highlights fresh takes on the iconic Pop Art style.

“Snap Crackle and POP ART!” [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: Featuring work by Abel Garcia, Gil Sanchez, Holly Manneck, David Horton and Lee Horton, the show highlights fresh takes on the iconic pop art style—blending vivid color, cultural references, and contemporary flair. “Snap, Crackle, and POP ART!” is also featured as part of Collier County’s ¡ARTE VIVA!, celebrating the artistic contributions of the Hispanic community. Runs to June 23.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts This special exhibition in La Petite Galerie celebrates not only the artistry of analog photography, but also a personal and environmental connection to the Southwest Florida wilderness.

“Traditional Film Photography Exhibition” [La Petite Gallery, Marco Island Center for the Arts]: Originally from Germany, Markus Hennig first visited Southwest Florida in the early 1990s and was immediately captivated by the beauty of the region’s natural landscapes. While volunteering and later interning at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, he spent much of his modest intern stipend on film and gasoline, traveling throughout the area to photograph the environment that inspired him. Entirely self-taught, Hennig worked exclusively with traditional film photography and darkroom development rather than digital processes. Influenced by renowned landscape photographer Clyde Butcher, he experimented with shutter speeds in the field and exposure techniques in the darkroom to create atmospheric landscape images rooted in patience, craftsmanship, and observation. “Working with film requires intention,” says Hennig. “The process of capturing and developing each image by hand becomes part of the artwork itself.” Today, Hennig has worked for more than 20 years as an environmental specialist with Collier County, monitoring sea turtle nests and helping preserve Southwest Florida’s fragile coastal ecosystems. His lifelong connection to nature is deeply reflected in his photography, which captures the quiet beauty and timeless character of Florida’s landscapes. This special exhibition in La Petite Galerie celebrates not only the artistry of analog photography, but also a personal and environmental connection to the Southwest Florida wilderness. Now open. A gallery reception with the artist takes place Tuesday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. Exhibition runs to June 23.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.