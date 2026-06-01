Lee County guide to fertilizer alternatives helps keep chemicals from fouling local waterways

During summertime months when county ordinance prohibits the use of fertilizers that contain nitrogen and phosphorus, residents are encouraged to seek alternatives to fertilizer to keep their lawns and landscape healthy and fed, while also ensuring local waterways remain protected.

Homeowners can use several accessible alternatives, including the following:

Compost: Combine a balanced mix of carbon-rich “browns,” such as dead leaves, branches and twigs, sawdust and shredded paper, with nitrogen-rich “greens,” such as grass clippings, leaves, produce scraps, tea and coffee grounds, lint and hair. Use three parts browns to one-part greens and keep the compost moist, occasionally mixing it. When all materials have broken down, your compost is ready to be spread in your landscaping or on your lawn.

Mulch: Use mulch to help retain moisture in landscape beds, control erosion, feed soil and help reduce the growth of weeds. UF/IFAS recommends an organic mulch, like pine bark, to enrich the soil.

Grass clippings: Blowing grass clippings away once you’ve mowed the lawn may be tempting, but leaving grass clippings down can act as a natural compost. Grass clippings are nitrogen-rich and act as a food source for the lawn as they decompose.

Residents should abide by Lee County’s Fertilize Smart guidelines year-round but should avoid the use of fertilizer from June 1 to Sept. 30 in unincorporated areas. With accessible alternatives, you can ensure your lawn stays healthy this summer, while also prioritizing the safety of Southwest Florida’s waterways.

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