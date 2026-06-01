Storytelling conference returns to FGCU with focus on curiosity and compassion

What makes a story resonate with an audience? That's the question at the heart of this year's FGCU Storytelling Conference, "Storytelling as Healing: Curiosity and Compassion," taking place June 5-7 at Florida Gulf Coast University. Hosted by physician and FGCU professor Dr. Joel Ying, the three-day event will bring together community members to explore how stories can foster empathy.

Ying said one of the most important elements of storytelling is understanding the listener.

"Think about your audience," Ying said. "That's probably the one thing about story that changes how you tell a story, and that you don't have to tell the story the same every time."

The conference will feature workshops, panel discussions with storyteller Kim Weitkamp and social justice advocate Susan O'Halloran. Among the conference highlights is a panel discussion examining the relationship between compassion and artificial intelligence. Attendees will also have opportunities to participate in story coaching sessions and share their own stories during a community storytelling circle on the conference's final day. For Ying, the event is ultimately about camaraderie.

"If there's one thing I would want people to take away, it's just how stories connect us," Ying said. "Stories are how we form communities."

The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required and seating is limited. Additional information and registration details are available on the conference website.

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