'Lady Disdain,' 'Oliver!' and 'Cabaret' headline shows opening this week at local theaters

This week, four shows open, one closes, six continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

“Comedy Lottery” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of FST’s improv team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. FST’s cast of funny people are off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win the audience’s laughter. No one, not even them, know what they’ll come up with, but one thing is for sure: every Saturday night, their destiny is in the audience’s hands. Runs June 6 to July 25. This week’s performance is Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/comedy-lottery.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Asolo Rep's production of 'Lady Disdain' is part of the romantic comedy's rolling world premiere.

“Lady Disdain” [The Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre]: There’s much ado about something in the rolling world premiere of this whip-smart, laugh-out-loud new romantic comedy from one of America’s funniest and most celebrated playwrights, Lauren M. Gunderson. “Lady Disdain” is a fast-paced, razor-sharp riff on the deliciously dramatic world of fantasy romance novels. Beatrice and Benedict, rival audiobook narrators with voices made for swooning and tempers made for sparring, are locked in a battle of wits, words, and wildly inconvenient attraction. Stars Veronika Duerr as Beatrice and Casey Murphy as Ben. Runs June 6-27. This week’s performances are Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/lady-disdain/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone Lionel Bart’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel 'Oliver Twist' transforms the novel into a tune-filled show, while retaining its exploration of poverty and loss.

“Oliver!” [TheatreZone]: Few shows are as iconic and timeless as “Oliver!,” a stage musical with book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart. Based on Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel “Oliver Twist,” Bart’s adaptation transforms the original novel into a tune-filled show, while retaining its exploration of poverty and loss. Woven into the story are such unforgettable songs as “Food, Glorious Food,” “Where Is Love?” and “As Long as He Needs Me.” "Oliver!" premiered on Broadway in 1963 to critical acclaim, earning seven Tony Award nominations and winning three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score. Opens June 4. Runs to June 14. This week’s performances are Thursday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theatre.zone/shows/#oliver or telephone 888-966-3352.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Rainbow Fish Musical' runs June 5-19 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“The Rainbow Fish Musical” [Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre]: All the sea creatures admire the Rainbow Fish. Refusing to share its vibrant scales, the whole ocean turns against Rainbow Fish. Then the wise Octopus teaches Rainbow Fish that it’s better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful. Opens June 5. Runs to June 19. This week’s performances are Friday, June 5 at 1 p.m. and Saturday, June 6 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at noon.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-rainbow-fish-musical/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Naples Performing Arts Center / Naples Performing Arts Center NPAC's production of 'Cabaret' is a two-cast, four-show limited run Thursday through Sunday.

“Cabaret” [MAC Building at Community School of Naples]: “Cabaret” was written and produced in 1966 and later developed into a movie. It gives direct commentary on the events of the Holocaust. It unfolds in the decadent Kit Kat Klub, where the Master of Ceremonies, or Emcee, warms up the audience with music. The story follows a scandalous relationship between American writer Clifford Bradshaw (better known as Cliff) and a lounge singer by the name of Sally Bowles. There are overt Nazi undertones in the music, especially in songs such as “Tomorrow Belongs to Me,” and anti-semitic sentiment in “If You Could See Her,” where the Emcee dances with a woman dressed a gorilla, stating, “If you could see her through my eyes… she wouldn’t look Jewish at all.” The musical has many themes surrounding inaction to the rise of Nazism, most distinct when Sally Bowles sings “I Don’t Care Much,” wherein she states that the growing political unrest and antisemitism has nothing to do with them. Most intriguing about the musical, it loops the audience into the inaction, where they are effectively complicit to the unfolding of history in the musical: whether that be revealing the Emcee in a concentration camp uniform pinned with an upside down pink triangle, a mirror forcing them to reflect upon themselves, or other stage tactics. Performances are Thursday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. [Cast B]; Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. [Cast A]; Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. [Cast B]; and Sunday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. [Cast A]. For tickets, telephone 239-325-8789 or visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/naplesperformingartscenter/5030.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre AJ Mendini and Kimberly Suskind star as George and Doris in 'Same Time Next Year.'

“Same Time Next Year” [Players Circle Theatre]: One of the most popular romantic comedies of the past century, “Same Time, Next Year” ran four years on Broadway, winning multiple Tony Awards. The plot follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year. Twenty-five years of manners and morals are hilariously and touchingly played out by the lovers. Stars AJ Mendini and Kimberly Suskind. Closes June 17. This week’s performances are Wednesday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/same-time-next-year/.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Join Angela, Darlene, and Sue Ellen as they chase their dreams of country music stardom and leave their troubles behind.

“Honky Tonk Angels” [The Gompertz at Florida Studio Theatre]: Three women. One wild ride to Nashville. Join Angela, Darlene, and Sue Ellen as they chase their dreams of country music stardom and leave their troubles behind. Along the way, an unshakable friendship is formed. From the creator of “Always… Patsy Cline” and featuring hits like “9 to 5” and “Stand by Your Man,” this high-energy celebration of country’s greatest hits is full of laughter and heart. For more, read/hear “'Honky Tonk Angels' a country-western saga about three women following their dreams to Nashville.” Runs to July 6. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, June 3 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m.; Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-mainstage-series/honky-tonk-angels.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation.

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation. Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Cat Stevens, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and Bob Dylan, this warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement. For more, read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre kicks off summer season with ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ folk cabaret.” Runs to July 12. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/leaving-on-a-jet-plane.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre website 'One Hit Wonders' is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 5 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets to this show and those later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre In the tradition of the hilarious Harvey Korman and Tim Conway sketches from the old 'Carol Burnett Show' comes the stage comedy 'The Queen of Bingo.'

“The Queen of Bingo” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: In the tradition of the hilarious Harvey Korman and Tim Conway sketches from the old Carol Burnett Show comes the stage comedy “The Queen of Bingo.” ‘Sis’ and ‘Babe,’ two sisters on the other side of 50, want to add a little fun and excitement to their lives…but where to find it? Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy’s “The Queen of Bingo” explores the worlds of bingo, family ties, diet crazes, widowhood, hot flashes and winning! The audience joins in the fun during the “Middle Bird Special” – a real Bingo game where some lucky audience member wins a free 10 lb. frozen turkey at every performance. Theatregoers young and old will howl with laughter as two zany guys, playing two crazy gals, light up the stage in the comedy hit “The Queen of Bingo.” Runs to June 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, June 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, June 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, June 5 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4665 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1271693.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Sounds of 1967' is packed with all the chart-topping hits from 1967 that you know and love.

“The Sounds of 1967” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Follow an aspiring musician as she embarks on a globetrotting quest to discover her “sound” in the electrifying summer of 1967. She heads into the hottest music scenes of the swinging ‘60s. Feel the pulse of London’s mod beats, groove to the irresistible Motown rhythms of Detroit, sway with the folky pep of Los Angeles, and ride the waves of psychedelic rock in San Francisco’s legendary Haight-Ashbury district. This show is packed with all the chart-topping hits from 1967 that you know and love. Runs to June 20. This week’s performances are Wednesday, June 3 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 7 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-sounds-of-1967/.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Urbanite Theatre's first musical production unearths the complex truth behind the icon.

“Who Is Eartha Mae?” [Urbanite Theatre]: The sharp-witted, glamorous, incomparable Eartha Kitt commanded the spotlight. But backstage in her dressing room, in the quiet between songs, she peeled back the glitz to reveal Eartha Mae: a girl from the South Carolina cotton fields, orphaned by her mother until an audience adopted her. Told through story and song, Urbanite Theatre's first musical production unearths the complex truth behind the icon: "I'm a dirt person. I trust the dirt. I don't trust diamonds and gold." Playwright and performer Jade Wheeler brings to life a powerful woman in search of happiness and the roots she never forgets. For more, read/hear “Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota will conclude its 12th season with its first musical, 'Who is Eartha Mae?'” Runs to June 21. This week’s only available performance is Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238939.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.