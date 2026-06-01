Lee schools offer free breakfast and lunch during summer break
The School District of Lee County and Summer BreakSpot are working together once again to provide free breakfast and lunch meal kits to feed children 18 and under for a week over the summer. Six schools and eight community-based locations will distribute the 7-day shelf stable meal kits on Mondays only between 8 and 9:30 a.m. from June 8 to July 27.
Parents should bring a school ID, report card, or other documentation to provide proof of the number of children needing a seven-day meal kit. Children do not need to be present. Meals are available for any child 18 and younger. The schools distributing meal kits on Mondays between 8:00 and 9:30 are:
Alva
- River Hall Elementary
- 2800 River Hall Parkway
- The Alva School
- 17500 Church Ave.
Bokeelia
- Pine Island Elementary
- 5360 Ridgewood Drive
Fort Myers
- Gateway High School
- 13820 Griffin Drive
Lehigh Acres
- Harns Marsh Middle School
- 1820 Unice Ave North
North Fort Myers
- Bayshore Elementary
- 17050 Williams Road
The community-based locations distributing meal kits on Mondays between 8 and 9:30, unless otherwise noted, are:
Alva
- Charleston Park (8:30 to 9 a.m.)
- 2541 Charleston Park Dr.
Bokeelia
- Palms at Pine Island
- 15061 Stringfellow Road
Bonita Springs
- Bonita Springs Fire Station #24
- 27701 Bonita Grande Dr.
Cape Coral
- Crystal Lake Park
- 4307 NW 36th Street
Fort Myers
- Buckingham Community Church
- 10960 Orange River Blvd
- Buckingham Community Park
- 9800 Buckingham Road
North Fort Myers
- Prairie Pines Preserve (8:30 to 9 a.m.)
- 18400 N. Tamiami Trail North
- Lee County Posse Arena
- 17401 Palm Creek Drive
Days, times, and locations can change, so families should check the Summer Break Spot website for the most up-to-date information before proceeding to a site. Location information is also available by calling 2-1-1 or 850-617-7170.