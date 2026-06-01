Lee schools offer free breakfast and lunch during summer break

The School District of Lee County and Summer BreakSpot are working together once again to provide free breakfast and lunch meal kits to feed children 18 and under for a week over the summer. Six schools and eight community-based locations will distribute the 7-day shelf stable meal kits on Mondays only between 8 and 9:30 a.m. from June 8 to July 27.

Parents should bring a school ID, report card, or other documentation to provide proof of the number of children needing a seven-day meal kit. Children do not need to be present. Meals are available for any child 18 and younger. The schools distributing meal kits on Mondays between 8:00 and 9:30 are:

Alva



River Hall Elementary

2800 River Hall Parkway

The Alva School

17500 Church Ave.



Bokeelia



Pine Island Elementary

5360 Ridgewood Drive



Fort Myers



Gateway High School

13820 Griffin Drive



Lehigh Acres



Harns Marsh Middle School

1820 Unice Ave North



North Fort Myers



Bayshore Elementary

17050 Williams Road



The community-based locations distributing meal kits on Mondays between 8 and 9:30, unless otherwise noted, are:

Alva



Charleston Park (8:30 to 9 a.m.)

2541 Charleston Park Dr.



Bokeelia



Palms at Pine Island

15061 Stringfellow Road



Bonita Springs



Bonita Springs Fire Station #24

27701 Bonita Grande Dr.



Cape Coral



Crystal Lake Park

4307 NW 36th Street



Fort Myers



Buckingham Community Church

10960 Orange River Blvd

Buckingham Community Park

9800 Buckingham Road



North Fort Myers



Prairie Pines Preserve (8:30 to 9 a.m.)

18400 N. Tamiami Trail North

Lee County Posse Arena

17401 Palm Creek Drive

