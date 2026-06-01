Collaboratory awards more than $1.5 million in scholarships this year

This year, Collaboratory awarded 217 scholarships to students and adult learners from Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.

More than $1.5 million will pay for them to advance their educational goals. The scholarships, which represent an increase of more than $300,000 over the previous year, will help recipients get college degrees, technical certificates, career training and more.

“Education has the power to transform lives, families and entire communities,” said Crystal Maldonado, scholarship coordinator. “These scholarships are more than financial support — they are investments in the future of Southwest Florida and in the potential of every student pursuing their goals.”

For many students the support is life-changing.

Ziya Chambers, a Dunbar High School senior, has been awarded multiple scholarships including the Brighten the Corner Scholarship, the Hope Foundation of Southwest Florida Scholarship in Memory of Fredrick Morgan, and the Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship. She will study criminal justice this summer at Florida SouthWestern State College.

“I’m very excited and grateful and thankful,” Chambers said. “I feel very supported – like I have a village. I can focus more on schoolwork and not worry about my financial needs.”

Collaboratory is committed to making its scholarship application accessible to all students regardless of circumstances and abilities. Scholarships are based on a range of qualifications including community service, academics, fields of study, athletics, or even attending a particular school.

It also has a vast network of over 280 volunteers who serve as part of the selection process and review applications.

This year Collaboratory awarded 42 of the scholarships as multi-year awards that support the students beyond their freshman year. Last year, Collaboratory awarded 31 of the scholarships as multi-year awards.

Kylie Thomas, a senior at Florida State University, received the Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship.

“I have a job, but the scholarship allows me to work a little less and focus on my studies,” Thomas said. “It gives me more opportunities to prepare for my future. It has given me more confidence and I am very thankful.”

Collaboratory has seen a steady increase in scholarship applicants each year, underscoring the growing need for financial support toward training and education beyond high school in the region. Application volume has remained strong, surpassing 1,000 submissions for the third consecutive year. This continued growth highlights the increasing need for expanded financial support to help our region’s workforce pursue education and training opportunities beyond high school.

Miguel Guerrero, a senior at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU), received the Chip Johnson Memorial Scholarship. The award will allow him to pursue his master’s degree in accounting at FGCU.

“It means so much to me,” Guerrero said. “It means that the community of Southwest Florida supports me and my hard work. In the future, I will be an accountant in Southwest Florida and serve the community who believed in me.”

The need for scholarship funds to support students is rising. On average, 15 percent of applicants were awarded a scholarship in the last two years. Collaboratory is committed to increasing both the number and value of scholarships awarded in the future.

“The growing number of scholarship applications reflects both the ambition of our community and the urgent need for greater investment in education and workforce development,” Maldonado said. “With additional donor support, we can help more students access the training and degrees that strengthen families, businesses and the future of Southwest Florida.”

If you are interested opening a scholarship fund or donating to the Scholarships General Fund, please contact Collaboratory at scholarships@collaboratory.org, call 239-274-5900, or visit https://collaboratory.org/donate.

The complete list of scholarship winners includes:

Abraham Reyes: Building Futures Scholarship

Addison Sprecher: Dr. Janet Marderness Scholarship

Adis Sanchez Fernandez: Barbara's Friends Scholarship

Ainsley Myers: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship and Mrs. Cathy Riedel Scholarship

Alaster Steven: Barbara's Friends Scholarship

Alena Augustine: Southwest Florida Inc.- Ralph A. Richardson Chamber Scholarship

Alexa Arroyo: Building Futures Scholarship

Alexander Matei: James F. Chelius, Jr., Esq. Scholarship

Alexandra Souto: Jane Berktold Scholarship

Alexandria Davis: Faye Lynn Roberts Scholarship

Alexia Turrubiartez: Immokalee Achievement Award Scholarship

Alexis Gomez Martinez: Patricia Means Scholarship

Alexis Morales: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship

Alyna Alvarado-Lopez: Patricia Means Scholarship

Alyssa Acosta: John and Ellen Sheppard Humane Student Scholarship

Amanda Bent: Robert B. & Dorothy Pence Scholarship

Anai Francisco: Dave's Scholarship and Hope Foundation of Southwest Florida Scholarship in Memory of Fredrick Morgan

Andrew Vasile: William L. Graddy Law School Scholarship

Angelo Montiel: Paul B. & Aline Flynn Scholarship

Ariana Cadavid Garcia: Southwest Florida Inc.- Ralph A. Richardson Chamber Scholarship

Ava Bernhardt: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship

Ayana Etim-Inyang: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship

Bella Dacanay: James D. & Eleanor F. Newton Children's Scholarship

Bobbie Chapin: Dorothy Curtis Brown Scholarship in Memory of Ann Nutt

Braelyn Alford: Dunbar Heritage Scholarship and Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Brandon Trinh: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship

Briunna Bridley: Gerard C. Mehr Scholarship

Briza Forteza: Doc Keen Memorial Scholarship

Brody Menna: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship and Steven F. Lux Scholarship for First Responders

Brooklynn Falcone: Lewis B. Barber Scholarship

Cameron Leonard: Building Futures Scholarship

Cameron Hurd: Building Futures Scholarship

Catelyn Holcomb: O. Fred and Bernadine Stuefer Scholarship

Cay Lee Gallegos: Doris W. Frey Scholarship

Chrisdarline Adolphe: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Cindi Terraza-Deleon: George E. Judd Scholarship

Clarence Hunter: Couse Gram Scholarship

Connor Petite: Building Futures Scholarship

Cooper Kummer: Chet & Janett Perry Rotary Club of Fort Myers Scholarship

Cypress Cohen: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship

Dalton Clemens: Building Futures Scholarship

Da'Mizia Davis: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Daneisha Maycock: George E. Judd Scholarship

Daniel Rivas: Patricia Means Scholarship

Daniela Sosa: USMC Cpl. Thomas J. Jardas Memorial Scholarship

Danielle Such: John & Ruth Childe Scholarship

Danisha Kendrick: Lloyd and Shirley Matthai Scholarship

Daryl Williams: Dunbar Heritage Scholarship and Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship

Dayani Telles: Gail Markham Believing in Girls Scholarship

Deanna Wells: Brighten the Corner Scholarship and Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship

Dezire Perkins: Dunbar Heritage Scholarship

Dillon Timm: LEAD Estero / Engage Estero Scholarship

Dominick Doyle: James Bilder Scholarship

Donis Barraza-Castillo: Matt Harmon Memorial Scholarship

Dylan Pfenninge: Frances Harris Gresham Scholarship

Dylan Stanley: Howard P. & Magdalen K. Breitenbach Scholarship

Ella Hillard: LEAD Estero / Engage Estero Scholarship

Elliot Barroso: George E. Judd Scholarship

Emily Cruz: Chip Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Emily Feichthaler: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship and G. Napier and Ellen T. Wilson Scholarship

Emma Borrego: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship

Eric Avin: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Esther Neysha Accena: Brighten the Corner Scholarship

Eva Dolle: LEAD Estero / Engage Estero Scholarship

Fahima Emran: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship

Felix Santiago Colon: Barbara's Friends Scholarship

Francisco Galindo: Anne M. Fassett Scholarship

Gabriela Aya: John I. and Madeleine R. Taeni Scholarship

Gabriella Figueroa: Ellen Sheppard Scholarship

Gabriella Guerrero: Immokalee Achievement Award Scholarship

Gabriella Andrews: Building Futures Scholarship

Gianna Velez: George E. Judd Scholarship

Gigi Lieze-Adams: George E. Judd Scholarship

Grace Riley: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship and John and Ellen Sheppard Humane Student Scholarship

Grecia Landaeta: Doris W. Frey Scholarship

Guenia Pierre: Doctors Ira & Udaya Dash Nursing Scholarship and Doris W. Frey Scholarship

Habeeba Shaik: Ruth Messmer Scholarship

Haley Grimmel: Building Futures Scholarship

Hannah Nevins: Doris W. Frey Scholarship

Heaven Johnson: Barbara's Friends Scholarship

Hernal Cadet: Steven F. Lux Scholarship Fund for First Responders

Hunter Krawczuk: Judith Ann Zimomra Scholarship

Itzel Romero: Patricia Means Scholarship

Izabel Beauvoir: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Jacey Heckler: Lewis B. Barber Scholarship

Jacob Tremblay: Judge William J. Nelson Scholarship

Jailynn Sparrow: Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship

Ja'liyah Ward: Brighten the Corner Scholarship

Jamie Taveras: James D. & Eleanor F. Newton Children's Scholarship

Jania Sparrow: Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship

Jasmin Reyes: Brighten the Corner Scholarship

Jasmine Heckerman: Building Futures Scholarship

Jayden Torres: Jordan Ashley Gutheim Scholarship

Jeamee Dominguez: LEAD Estero Del Negro Family Scholarship

Jensen Diggs: Building Futures Scholarship

Joan Castillo: Love of Bonita Empowerment Scholarship

Jocelyn Gomez-Melo: Brighten the Corner Scholarship

Jorge Paniagua: D & A Scholarship

Joshua Argudin: George E. Judd Scholarship

Julia McHale: Jane Cavanna Bleakly Scholarship

Justin Rode: Ricky Pigott Memorial Scholarship

Kadence Holcomb: George E. Judd Scholarship

Kaitlyn Tischer: Anne Sturrock Nursing Scholarship

Kassandra Salazar: Patricia Means Scholarship

Katherine Calmo Tista: Frances H. Waldron Scholarship

Katherine Kahle: G. Napier and Ellen T. Wilson Scholarship

Katlyn Ruiz: Julie Willard Mikell Scholarship

Kaylah Dominguez: Howard P. & Magdalen K. Breitenbach Scholarship

Kaylin Norwood: George E. Judd Scholarship

Kellyn Rivas: LEAD Estero / Engage Estero Scholarship

Kendyl Riviezzo: SWFL Deputy Sheriffs Association Scholarship

Keyla Castillo Ibes: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship for Nursing and James Bilder Scholarship

Kiersten Bosse: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship

Kimberly Vicente-Gomez: Doctors Ira & Udaya Dash Nursing Scholarship

Kimora Jackson: Judge Isaac Anderson, Jr. Scholarship

Kurukulasuriya Fernando: Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship

Kylie Thomas: Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship

Laila Farley: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship

Laura Martinez Martinez: Patricia Means Scholarship

Leisy Leyva: Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship

Leon McCant: Jordan Abdo Memorial Scholarship

Lexie Skorzak: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship

Leyah Rodriguez: Brighten the Corner Scholarship

Leyanna Nelson: Robert B. & Dorothy Pence Scholarship

Liam Avin: Justin Curtis Anderson Scholarship

Londyn Hall: George E. Judd Scholarship

Lucy Gray: LEAD Estero / Estero Rotary Scholarship

Luis Escalona: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship

Luis Nestoso: LEAD Estero / Estero Rotary Scholarship

Luis Xithe: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship

Mackain Menassa: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship

Mackenzie Jackson: Judith Ann Zimomra Scholarship

Makena King: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship

Malley Menna: Jane Berktold Scholarship

Maria Cristina Landivar Acha: Herbert E. Hussey Scholarship

Maria Paz Duran: Carl E. Brooks Scholarship

Maverick Bailey: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship and Howard P. & Magdalen K. Breitenbach Scholarship

Maya Cesar: Ann and Tom Smoot Scholarship

Mayra Ortiz: Chip Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Merary Penate-Martinez: Carl E. Brooks Scholarship

Meytana Dorvilien: Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship

Michael Lau: LEAD Estero Founders Scholarship and Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Miguel Guerrero: Chip Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Miles Brown: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship

Morgan Dahlke: Paul B. & Aline Flynn Scholarship

Nakia Joyner: Alli D. Brett Scholarship for Nursing

Nalin Isme: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Nathaniel Caves: Robert C. & Margaret A. Schikora Scholarship

Nia Erome: Bruce T. Gora Scholarship and Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Nicholas Cerabona: Building Futures Scholarship

Nora Cunningham-Crangle: David G. Robinson Fund for the Arts Scholarship

Nylah Hodge: Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship

Olivia Matzen: George E. Judd Scholarship

Oscar Nicolas: Patricia Means Scholarship

Oyinkansola Badmus: James Bilder Scholarship

Raven Gadson: Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship

Rayshaun Lindor: Jane Berktold Scholarship

Reese Anderson: Building Futures Scholarship

Rilyn Dick: Linda L. Mann Scholarship

Romina Baca: LEAD Estero / Estero Rotary Scholarship

Ruth Elisabeth Wisner: George E. Judd Scholarship

Ryan Hunter: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship and Quality Life Center/Emma Lee Thomas Memorial Scholarship

Rylie DiSarro: SWFL Deputy Sheriffs Association Scholarship

Ryne Gall: George E. Judd Scholarship

Samantha Curls: George E. Judd Scholarship

Samantha Degen: Building Futures Scholarship

Samira Turnage: George E. Judd Scholarship

Samuel Dugarte: Brighten the Corner Scholarship

Sarah Lindo: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship and Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship

Sebastian Canizares: Carol Patti McLaughlin Scholarship

Serron Duncan: Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship

Sofia Vargas Franca Passos: LEAD Estero / Estero Rotary Scholarship

Sophia Schroeder: LEAD Estero Topper Family Scholarship

Sydney Rodman: Jane Berktold Scholarship

Technie Fabien: AAUW Sue Gottcent Memorial Scholarship

Thomas O'Brian: David C. Barton Scholarship

Tiffany McGeary: Mary Ann Elder Scholarship

Trea Grimmitt: Mrs. Cathy Riedel Scholarship

Treyvion Brown: Isabel Mayer Kirkpatrick Scholarship

Trista Timm: Tommy Bohanon Foundation Scholarship

Ty Massey: Robert A. Kleckner Scholarship

Victor Chavez: Jerome L. King Scholarship for Careers in Healthcare

Wilmer Martinez: LEAD Estero Trade School Scholarship

Yahir Perez Hernandez: Building Futures Scholarship

Yuliana Salas Gonzalez: Joanne Vorhees Scholarship

Yusbely Linares: Jerome L. King Scholarship for Careers in Healthcare

Yusbely Linares: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship

Ziya Chambers: Brighten the Corner Scholarship, and Hope Foundation of Southwest Florida Scholarship in Memory of Fredrick Morgan, and Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Zoe Enslin: Ricky Pigott Memorial Scholarship