Collaboratory awards more than $1.5 million in scholarships this year
This year, Collaboratory awarded 217 scholarships to students and adult learners from Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.
More than $1.5 million will pay for them to advance their educational goals. The scholarships, which represent an increase of more than $300,000 over the previous year, will help recipients get college degrees, technical certificates, career training and more.
“Education has the power to transform lives, families and entire communities,” said Crystal Maldonado, scholarship coordinator. “These scholarships are more than financial support — they are investments in the future of Southwest Florida and in the potential of every student pursuing their goals.”
For many students the support is life-changing.
Ziya Chambers, a Dunbar High School senior, has been awarded multiple scholarships including the Brighten the Corner Scholarship, the Hope Foundation of Southwest Florida Scholarship in Memory of Fredrick Morgan, and the Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship. She will study criminal justice this summer at Florida SouthWestern State College.
“I’m very excited and grateful and thankful,” Chambers said. “I feel very supported – like I have a village. I can focus more on schoolwork and not worry about my financial needs.”
Collaboratory is committed to making its scholarship application accessible to all students regardless of circumstances and abilities. Scholarships are based on a range of qualifications including community service, academics, fields of study, athletics, or even attending a particular school.
It also has a vast network of over 280 volunteers who serve as part of the selection process and review applications.
This year Collaboratory awarded 42 of the scholarships as multi-year awards that support the students beyond their freshman year. Last year, Collaboratory awarded 31 of the scholarships as multi-year awards.
Kylie Thomas, a senior at Florida State University, received the Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship.
“I have a job, but the scholarship allows me to work a little less and focus on my studies,” Thomas said. “It gives me more opportunities to prepare for my future. It has given me more confidence and I am very thankful.”
Collaboratory has seen a steady increase in scholarship applicants each year, underscoring the growing need for financial support toward training and education beyond high school in the region. Application volume has remained strong, surpassing 1,000 submissions for the third consecutive year. This continued growth highlights the increasing need for expanded financial support to help our region’s workforce pursue education and training opportunities beyond high school.
Miguel Guerrero, a senior at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU), received the Chip Johnson Memorial Scholarship. The award will allow him to pursue his master’s degree in accounting at FGCU.
“It means so much to me,” Guerrero said. “It means that the community of Southwest Florida supports me and my hard work. In the future, I will be an accountant in Southwest Florida and serve the community who believed in me.”
The need for scholarship funds to support students is rising. On average, 15 percent of applicants were awarded a scholarship in the last two years. Collaboratory is committed to increasing both the number and value of scholarships awarded in the future.
“The growing number of scholarship applications reflects both the ambition of our community and the urgent need for greater investment in education and workforce development,” Maldonado said. “With additional donor support, we can help more students access the training and degrees that strengthen families, businesses and the future of Southwest Florida.”
If you are interested opening a scholarship fund or donating to the Scholarships General Fund, please contact Collaboratory at scholarships@collaboratory.org, call 239-274-5900, or visit https://collaboratory.org/donate.
The complete list of scholarship winners includes:
Abraham Reyes: Building Futures Scholarship
Addison Sprecher: Dr. Janet Marderness Scholarship
Adis Sanchez Fernandez: Barbara's Friends Scholarship
Ainsley Myers: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship and Mrs. Cathy Riedel Scholarship
Alaster Steven: Barbara's Friends Scholarship
Alena Augustine: Southwest Florida Inc.- Ralph A. Richardson Chamber Scholarship
Alexa Arroyo: Building Futures Scholarship
Alexander Matei: James F. Chelius, Jr., Esq. Scholarship
Alexandra Souto: Jane Berktold Scholarship
Alexandria Davis: Faye Lynn Roberts Scholarship
Alexia Turrubiartez: Immokalee Achievement Award Scholarship
Alexis Gomez Martinez: Patricia Means Scholarship
Alexis Morales: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship
Alyna Alvarado-Lopez: Patricia Means Scholarship
Alyssa Acosta: John and Ellen Sheppard Humane Student Scholarship
Amanda Bent: Robert B. & Dorothy Pence Scholarship
Anai Francisco: Dave's Scholarship and Hope Foundation of Southwest Florida Scholarship in Memory of Fredrick Morgan
Andrew Vasile: William L. Graddy Law School Scholarship
Angelo Montiel: Paul B. & Aline Flynn Scholarship
Ariana Cadavid Garcia: Southwest Florida Inc.- Ralph A. Richardson Chamber Scholarship
Ava Bernhardt: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship
Ayana Etim-Inyang: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship
Bella Dacanay: James D. & Eleanor F. Newton Children's Scholarship
Bobbie Chapin: Dorothy Curtis Brown Scholarship in Memory of Ann Nutt
Braelyn Alford: Dunbar Heritage Scholarship and Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Brandon Trinh: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship
Briunna Bridley: Gerard C. Mehr Scholarship
Briza Forteza: Doc Keen Memorial Scholarship
Brody Menna: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship and Steven F. Lux Scholarship for First Responders
Brooklynn Falcone: Lewis B. Barber Scholarship
Cameron Leonard: Building Futures Scholarship
Cameron Hurd: Building Futures Scholarship
Catelyn Holcomb: O. Fred and Bernadine Stuefer Scholarship
Cay Lee Gallegos: Doris W. Frey Scholarship
Chrisdarline Adolphe: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Cindi Terraza-Deleon: George E. Judd Scholarship
Clarence Hunter: Couse Gram Scholarship
Connor Petite: Building Futures Scholarship
Cooper Kummer: Chet & Janett Perry Rotary Club of Fort Myers Scholarship
Cypress Cohen: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship
Dalton Clemens: Building Futures Scholarship
Da'Mizia Davis: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Daneisha Maycock: George E. Judd Scholarship
Daniel Rivas: Patricia Means Scholarship
Daniela Sosa: USMC Cpl. Thomas J. Jardas Memorial Scholarship
Danielle Such: John & Ruth Childe Scholarship
Danisha Kendrick: Lloyd and Shirley Matthai Scholarship
Daryl Williams: Dunbar Heritage Scholarship and Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship
Dayani Telles: Gail Markham Believing in Girls Scholarship
Deanna Wells: Brighten the Corner Scholarship and Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship
Dezire Perkins: Dunbar Heritage Scholarship
Dillon Timm: LEAD Estero / Engage Estero Scholarship
Dominick Doyle: James Bilder Scholarship
Donis Barraza-Castillo: Matt Harmon Memorial Scholarship
Dylan Pfenninge: Frances Harris Gresham Scholarship
Dylan Stanley: Howard P. & Magdalen K. Breitenbach Scholarship
Ella Hillard: LEAD Estero / Engage Estero Scholarship
Elliot Barroso: George E. Judd Scholarship
Emily Cruz: Chip Johnson Memorial Scholarship
Emily Feichthaler: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship and G. Napier and Ellen T. Wilson Scholarship
Emma Borrego: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship
Eric Avin: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Esther Neysha Accena: Brighten the Corner Scholarship
Eva Dolle: LEAD Estero / Engage Estero Scholarship
Fahima Emran: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship
Felix Santiago Colon: Barbara's Friends Scholarship
Francisco Galindo: Anne M. Fassett Scholarship
Gabriela Aya: John I. and Madeleine R. Taeni Scholarship
Gabriella Figueroa: Ellen Sheppard Scholarship
Gabriella Guerrero: Immokalee Achievement Award Scholarship
Gabriella Andrews: Building Futures Scholarship
Gianna Velez: George E. Judd Scholarship
Gigi Lieze-Adams: George E. Judd Scholarship
Grace Riley: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship and John and Ellen Sheppard Humane Student Scholarship
Grecia Landaeta: Doris W. Frey Scholarship
Guenia Pierre: Doctors Ira & Udaya Dash Nursing Scholarship and Doris W. Frey Scholarship
Habeeba Shaik: Ruth Messmer Scholarship
Haley Grimmel: Building Futures Scholarship
Hannah Nevins: Doris W. Frey Scholarship
Heaven Johnson: Barbara's Friends Scholarship
Hernal Cadet: Steven F. Lux Scholarship Fund for First Responders
Hunter Krawczuk: Judith Ann Zimomra Scholarship
Itzel Romero: Patricia Means Scholarship
Izabel Beauvoir: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Jacey Heckler: Lewis B. Barber Scholarship
Jacob Tremblay: Judge William J. Nelson Scholarship
Jailynn Sparrow: Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship
Ja'liyah Ward: Brighten the Corner Scholarship
Jamie Taveras: James D. & Eleanor F. Newton Children's Scholarship
Jania Sparrow: Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship
Jasmin Reyes: Brighten the Corner Scholarship
Jasmine Heckerman: Building Futures Scholarship
Jayden Torres: Jordan Ashley Gutheim Scholarship
Jeamee Dominguez: LEAD Estero Del Negro Family Scholarship
Jensen Diggs: Building Futures Scholarship
Joan Castillo: Love of Bonita Empowerment Scholarship
Jocelyn Gomez-Melo: Brighten the Corner Scholarship
Jorge Paniagua: D & A Scholarship
Joshua Argudin: George E. Judd Scholarship
Julia McHale: Jane Cavanna Bleakly Scholarship
Justin Rode: Ricky Pigott Memorial Scholarship
Kadence Holcomb: George E. Judd Scholarship
Kaitlyn Tischer: Anne Sturrock Nursing Scholarship
Kassandra Salazar: Patricia Means Scholarship
Katherine Calmo Tista: Frances H. Waldron Scholarship
Katherine Kahle: G. Napier and Ellen T. Wilson Scholarship
Katlyn Ruiz: Julie Willard Mikell Scholarship
Kaylah Dominguez: Howard P. & Magdalen K. Breitenbach Scholarship
Kaylin Norwood: George E. Judd Scholarship
Kellyn Rivas: LEAD Estero / Engage Estero Scholarship
Kendyl Riviezzo: SWFL Deputy Sheriffs Association Scholarship
Keyla Castillo Ibes: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship for Nursing and James Bilder Scholarship
Kiersten Bosse: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship
Kimberly Vicente-Gomez: Doctors Ira & Udaya Dash Nursing Scholarship
Kimora Jackson: Judge Isaac Anderson, Jr. Scholarship
Kurukulasuriya Fernando: Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship
Kylie Thomas: Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship
Laila Farley: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship
Laura Martinez Martinez: Patricia Means Scholarship
Leisy Leyva: Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship
Leon McCant: Jordan Abdo Memorial Scholarship
Lexie Skorzak: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship
Leyah Rodriguez: Brighten the Corner Scholarship
Leyanna Nelson: Robert B. & Dorothy Pence Scholarship
Liam Avin: Justin Curtis Anderson Scholarship
Londyn Hall: George E. Judd Scholarship
Lucy Gray: LEAD Estero / Estero Rotary Scholarship
Luis Escalona: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship
Luis Nestoso: LEAD Estero / Estero Rotary Scholarship
Luis Xithe: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship
Mackain Menassa: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship
Mackenzie Jackson: Judith Ann Zimomra Scholarship
Makena King: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship
Malley Menna: Jane Berktold Scholarship
Maria Cristina Landivar Acha: Herbert E. Hussey Scholarship
Maria Paz Duran: Carl E. Brooks Scholarship
Maverick Bailey: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship and Howard P. & Magdalen K. Breitenbach Scholarship
Maya Cesar: Ann and Tom Smoot Scholarship
Mayra Ortiz: Chip Johnson Memorial Scholarship
Merary Penate-Martinez: Carl E. Brooks Scholarship
Meytana Dorvilien: Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship
Michael Lau: LEAD Estero Founders Scholarship and Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Miguel Guerrero: Chip Johnson Memorial Scholarship
Miles Brown: John M. & Mary A. Shanley Memorial Scholarship
Morgan Dahlke: Paul B. & Aline Flynn Scholarship
Nakia Joyner: Alli D. Brett Scholarship for Nursing
Nalin Isme: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Nathaniel Caves: Robert C. & Margaret A. Schikora Scholarship
Nia Erome: Bruce T. Gora Scholarship and Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Nicholas Cerabona: Building Futures Scholarship
Nora Cunningham-Crangle: David G. Robinson Fund for the Arts Scholarship
Nylah Hodge: Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship
Olivia Matzen: George E. Judd Scholarship
Oscar Nicolas: Patricia Means Scholarship
Oyinkansola Badmus: James Bilder Scholarship
Raven Gadson: Edna and Felix Swain Scholarship
Rayshaun Lindor: Jane Berktold Scholarship
Reese Anderson: Building Futures Scholarship
Rilyn Dick: Linda L. Mann Scholarship
Romina Baca: LEAD Estero / Estero Rotary Scholarship
Ruth Elisabeth Wisner: George E. Judd Scholarship
Ryan Hunter: Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship and Quality Life Center/Emma Lee Thomas Memorial Scholarship
Rylie DiSarro: SWFL Deputy Sheriffs Association Scholarship
Ryne Gall: George E. Judd Scholarship
Samantha Curls: George E. Judd Scholarship
Samantha Degen: Building Futures Scholarship
Samira Turnage: George E. Judd Scholarship
Samuel Dugarte: Brighten the Corner Scholarship
Sarah Lindo: Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship and Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship
Sebastian Canizares: Carol Patti McLaughlin Scholarship
Serron Duncan: Richard S. Thompson & Marion L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship
Sofia Vargas Franca Passos: LEAD Estero / Estero Rotary Scholarship
Sophia Schroeder: LEAD Estero Topper Family Scholarship
Sydney Rodman: Jane Berktold Scholarship
Technie Fabien: AAUW Sue Gottcent Memorial Scholarship
Thomas O'Brian: David C. Barton Scholarship
Tiffany McGeary: Mary Ann Elder Scholarship
Trea Grimmitt: Mrs. Cathy Riedel Scholarship
Treyvion Brown: Isabel Mayer Kirkpatrick Scholarship
Trista Timm: Tommy Bohanon Foundation Scholarship
Ty Massey: Robert A. Kleckner Scholarship
Victor Chavez: Jerome L. King Scholarship for Careers in Healthcare
Wilmer Martinez: LEAD Estero Trade School Scholarship
Yahir Perez Hernandez: Building Futures Scholarship
Yuliana Salas Gonzalez: Joanne Vorhees Scholarship
Yusbely Linares: Jerome L. King Scholarship for Careers in Healthcare
Yusbely Linares: Anne Schuchman and Stephen Light Holocaust Museum Scholarship
Ziya Chambers: Brighten the Corner Scholarship, and Hope Foundation of Southwest Florida Scholarship in Memory of Fredrick Morgan, and Epsilon Nu Boule Foundation/ Charles M. Reynolds Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Zoe Enslin: Ricky Pigott Memorial Scholarship