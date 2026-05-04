'Much Ado About Nothing' sets the tone for the shows onstage this week at area theaters

This week, three shows open, two close and nine others continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre A legend in her time, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was a huge influence on Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, and Jimi Hendrix.

“Marie and Rosetta” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A huge influence on Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, and Jimi Hendrix, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was a legend in her time. Her fierce guitar, magnetic stage presence, and swinging style transformed traditional gospel music, earning her the honorary title Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll. “Marie and Rosetta” chronicles her first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare to embark on a tour that would establish them as one of the great duos in music history. Opens May 8 following previews on May 6 and 7. Runs to May 31. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, May 9 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://tickets.asolorep.org/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing Shakespeare for the first time, TNP's production of 'Much Ado About Nothing' promises to captivate and charm.

“Much Ado About Nothing” [The Naples Players]: You don’t need to be a Shakespeare scholar to fall in love with “Much Ado About Nothing.” This delightful comedy blends sharp humor, playful romance, and clever twists into a story that’s as engaging as it is entertaining. Whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing Shakespeare for the first time, this production promises to captivate and charm. Opens May 6. Runs to May 24. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/much-ado-about-nothing/.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players 'Show People' is a comedy about the darker aspect of the need to create, perform and remain relevant.

“Show People” [The Studio Players]: Jerry and Marnie are Broadway actors who haven't worked in years. At Jerry's insistence, they take on a wildly unorthodox job for a rich, young New York banker in "Show People," a comedy about the darker aspect of the need to create, perform and remain relevant. Starring John Strealy, Rosie DeLeon, Cindy Sepich and Jay Terzis. Opens May 8. Runs to May 24. This week’s performances are Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/the-studio-players/show-people-by-paul-weitz#/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Emma' closes May 10 at Venice Theatre.

“Emma” [Venice Theatre]: Jane Austen’s “Emma” gets a witty, high-energy makeover in this screwball comedy. Confident matchmaker Emma meddles in love lives—until she discovers her own heart may be the one most in need of guidance. Runs to May 10. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/emma/ or telephone 931-488-1115.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'The Bride, or Does This Dress Make Me Look Married' closes its run at Florida Repertory Theatre on May 10.

“The Bride, or Does This Dress Make Me Look Married? [Florida Repertory Theatre in the ArtStage Studio Theatre]: A one-woman tour-de-force starring Denise Fennell, the scrappy Sister from last summer’s “Late Nite Catechism.” With less than two hours until her wedding, a bride of a certain age begins to question the meaning of love, life, and the ritual of marriage. Drawing inspiration from her own life and the advice of the audience, “The Bride” leads to the decision of a lifetime: Will she, or won’t she? Runs to May 10. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232074.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'All Shook Up' wraps its run at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on May 16.

“All Shook Up” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: It’s “Footloose,” “Grease” and “Happy Days” all rolled into one zany story. This hip-swiveling musical is inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley and features over 24 Elvis hits. The story takes place in 1955, in a square little town in the middle of a square little state. A young mechanic named Natalie dreams of escaping her quiet Midwestern life. When a tall, handsome motorcycling stranger with blue-suede shoes and a guitar strapped to his back rides into town in search of a mechanic, Natalie’s whole life changes. Runs to May 16. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 6 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/all-shook-up/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players 'Assassins' spans several musical styles and many decades in a series of musical and theatrical inventions that culminate in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

“Assassins” [The Sarasota Players]: In this darkly humorous musical revue, Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and John Weidman (book) depict nine misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American presidents. Though only some were successful, all left their mark on American history. While every nation has its assassins and would-be assassins, only in America, the authors suggest, do disturbed and disturbing individuals act not because they hope to influence national politics, but because they are wrapped up in a malignant sense of entitlement. Feeling betrayed by the failed promise of American democracy and the American Dream, they strike out at the symbol for America: the American president. “Assassins” spans several musical styles and many decades in a dizzying series of musical and theatrical inventions that culminate in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Runs to May 10. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/Events or telephone 941-552-8879.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Julia Bain stars in the title role of 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.'

“Beautiful the Carole King Musical” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: At 18, she wrote chart-topping songs for the biggest names in music like Aretha Franklin and The Drifters, and just over a decade later, she was the voice of a generation. This soaring musical features two decades of King’s hit melodies such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and more! This smash Broadway hit weaves a nostalgic, feel-good tapestry celebrating resilience, self-discovery, and the authentic spirit of a legend. Stars Julia Bain. Runs to May 31. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets later in the run, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7760/34401 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Birthday Candles' is five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century.

“Birthday Candles” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Gompertz Theatre]: Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it’s her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 107th. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. Also hear/read, “’Birthday Candles’ makes southeastern premiere at Florida Studio Theatre in April.’” Runs through May 17. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 8 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/birthday-candles or telephone 941-366-9000.

“Blockbusted” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready to call the shots as you take the director’s seat in the most unpredictable, laugh-out-loud, high-stakes show around! From gripping mysteries to awkward rom-coms, FST’s fearless improv ensemble takes the audience’s wildest ideas and spins them into scenes so unexpected, not even we know what’s coming next. Buckle up—it’s drama, comedy, and mayhem, all improvised and all in your hands! Runs through May 30. This week’s performance is Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/blockbusted.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre This beloved classic is onstage at Asolo Repertory Theatre through May 24.

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: This beloved classic has delighted audiences across the globe for over six decades. Tevye, the village milkman, is trying to provide his wife and their five daughters with a life filled with prosperity, faith, and tradition. But more than one revolution is on the horizon and everything they have come to cherish hangs in the balance. One of the most beloved musicals of all time makes its long-awaited debut on the Asolo Rep stage. Runs to May 24. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://asolorep.org/show/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe This new musical comedy from Nate and Michael Jacobs celebrates the spirit, identity, and cultural essence of a people.

“Lies, Spells and Old Wives Tales” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: This new musical comedy from Nate and Michael Jacobs celebrates the spirit, identity, and cultural essence of a people. The show spotlights the sayings, beliefs, values, fables, stories, and traditions that are passed down from generation to generation and become the fiber and foundation that establishes the conventions and traditions of a people. Runs to May 17. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/lies-spells-and-old-wives-tales/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This darkly comedic, edge-of-your-seat drama is an adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller of the same name.

“Misery” [Off Broadway Palm]: In this darkly comedic, edge-of-your-seat adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller, author Paul Sheldon thinks he’s lucky to be rescued after a car crash—until he meets his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. What starts as care, quickly turns into captivity as Annie demands a new ending to his latest novel… or else. Runs to May 23. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 6 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/misery/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'One Hit Wonders' is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 8 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets to this show and those later in the run, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3 telephone 941-366-9000.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.