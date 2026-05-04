Long-awaited ground breaking for new Labelle High School finally happens

Hendry County is building for its educational future with the groundbreaking for what will be a new Labelle High School.

The existent 1970s-era high school was built to accommodate 1,000 students – not the 1500 it has had to squeeze in.

But, in the not-so-distant future, nearly three dozen portable classrooms needed to deal with all this growth will give way to a brand new two-story high school.

The new facility will feature state-of-the-art academic space and career technical programs. It will also boast a 400-seat auditorium and enhanced tennis and volley ball courts and softball, baseball and football fields.

The new 220,000 square foot school will be built on 80 acres between Helms and Cowboy Way roads. Opening is expected sometime in 2027.

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