Highway 41 fire reported 100 percent contained; 9.149 acres burned in wildfire

The Highway 41 that burned for nearly a week in Everglades National Park is now 100 percent contained, fire officials report.

The wildfire that was discovered late in the afternoon of April 27 burned through 9.149 acres and ran up a $2.2 million extinguishing cost.

At times smoke from the fire shutdown US 41 and also forced the closure of numerous businesses in the area. Several campground areas and trails were also closed.

As of Saturday, all closures have been lifted.

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