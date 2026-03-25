'For the Love of Music Vol. III, An Intimate Evening of Song & Story' features four female musicians at the top of their craft

Four powerhouse singer-songwriters. An intimate listening room setting. A rare, behind-the-scenes look at how songs evolve from life experiences. This is “For the Love of Music Vol. III, An Intimate Evening of Song & Story,” and it features four female musicians at the top of their craft: April Cushman, Claire Liparulo, Shelly Fairchild and Kelly Neff.

This fabulous foursome promises an unforgettable night built on shared experience, masterful songwriting, and the timeless power of storytelling.

“For the Love of Music Vol III, An Intimate Evening of Song & Story” takes place in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts on Thursday, March 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION:

VIP tickets are $75 and include guaranteed VIP seating (first come, first served), access to soundcheck, a private meet-and-greet Q&A with all artists and signed merchandise.

General admission tickets are $30 in advance for Alliance members and $35 for non-members. All general admission tickets are $35 at the door.

For tickets, visit ArtInLee.org or call the Alliance for the Arts box office.

Courtesy of the Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Recently recognized as a Top 10 Emerging Artist in a national contest, April Cushman is known for compelling country storytelling and acoustic power.

About April Cushman

Recently recognized as a Top 10 Emerging Artist in a national contest judged by country star Lainey Wilson, Cushman is known for compelling country storytelling and acoustic power. A rising force in both the Nashville and New England music scenes, Cushman has shared stages with Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker and Kip Moore. She is preparing for the release of her second album in 2026.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Southwest Florida favorite Claire Liparulo delivers soulful, dynamic songwriting infused with sharp wit and fearless authenticity.

About Claire Liparulo

Southwest Florida favorite Claire Liparulo delivers soulful, dynamic songwriting infused with sharp wit and fearless authenticity. An engaging storyteller with undeniable charisma, Liparulo explores love found and lost, the absurdity of modern dating, and the journey toward self-acceptance—always with heart and honesty.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts A true trailblazer, Shelly Fairchild is a Billboard-charting recording artist and one of the pioneering voices for the LGBTQIA+ community in Nashville.

About Shelly Fairchild

A true trailblazer, Shelly Fairchild is a Billboard-charting recording artist and one of the pioneering voices for the LGBTQIA+ community in Nashville. With songs recorded by Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker, and Ty Herndon, and performances spanning the Grand Ole Opry to major television placements, Fairchild’s music crosses genres while remaining deeply personal and boldly inclusive. Her fifth studio album arrives in spring 2026.

Courtesy of DiamondHead Beach Resort / DiamondHead Beach Resort While in town, Fairchild will join Sheena Brook on Saturday, March 28 in Cabanas Beach Bar & Grill at DiamondHead Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach.

While in town, Fairchild will join Sheena Brook on Saturday, March 28 in Cabanas Beach Bar & Grill at DiamondHead Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach for “Flashville – Sounds of Nashville" from 5 to 8 p.m.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts A two-time Songwriter of the Year honoree from the Songwriters Showcase of America, Neff has opened for Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’, and The Wallflowers.

About Kelly Neff

Neff is an award-winning songwriter whose rootsy mix of blues, folk, funk, and rock captivates from the first note. A two-time Songwriter of the Year honoree from the Songwriters Showcase of America, Neff has opened for Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’, and The Wallflowers. Her latest album, “About Face,” reflects themes of transformation and resilience that resonate powerfully in her live performances.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Aerial of Lee County Alliance for the Arts on its 10-acre campus on McGregor Boulevard.

About the Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts is a nonprofit community visual and performing arts center located in the heart of Fort Myers, Florida. Since 1975, the Alliance has been committed to transforming lives and improving community through the arts.

The Alliance campus and galleries are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. It is located at 10091 McGregor Boulevard just south of Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

For more information, call 239-939-2787, visit us at www.ArtInLee.org, or follow the Alliance on Meetup, Facebook and Instagram.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.