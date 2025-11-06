© 2025 WGCU News
The lasting legacy of Bob Rauschenberg

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Tom Hall
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:44 AM EST

This year would have marked the 100th anniversary of legendary artists Bob Rauschenberg. His foray into different mediums made him one of the most celebrated artists of the 20th Century and has offered comparisons to compatriots such as Salvador Dali and Andy Warhol.

As WGCU’s Tom Hall reports, the legacy that Rauschenberg left behind, both in the art world and Southwest Florida, is a lengthy history of taking chances and never settling for what’s normal.

