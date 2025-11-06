The lasting legacy of Bob Rauschenberg

This year would have marked the 100th anniversary of legendary artists Bob Rauschenberg. His foray into different mediums made him one of the most celebrated artists of the 20th Century and has offered comparisons to compatriots such as Salvador Dali and Andy Warhol.

As WGCU’s Tom Hall reports, the legacy that Rauschenberg left behind, both in the art world and Southwest Florida, is a lengthy history of taking chances and never settling for what’s normal.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.