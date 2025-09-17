Island Hopper Songwriter Fest returns for eleventh year

The Island Hopper Songwriter Fest kicks off on Sept. 19 and runs through Sept. 28. The 10-day festival features live performances at Captiva Island, downtown Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers Beach.

The festival launched in 2014 with country music star Toby Keith.

Since its inception, the festival has grown and celebrates its 11th year this fall (skipping 2020 due to COVID-19).

The event showcases Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) singer-songwriters from Nashville and across the country. Most shows are free, with some ticketed experiences available.

For schedules and artist lineups, visit the festival’s website.

