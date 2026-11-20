AILSA CHANG, HOST:

President Trump returned to Washington after his three-day trip to Asia and took questions from the White House today. The trip included the first ever three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. But there was little in the way of agreements on key global issues.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The United States entered this trip from a position of unmatched economic and diplomatic strength.

CHANG: Well, all of this raises questions about the staying power of Trump's America-first approach and America's future role in the world. Joining us now is NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, who is in the room, and we have NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. Hello to both of you.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Hello.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

CHANG: All right. So, Franco, did the president make any news in this press conference?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, I mean, not really. I mean, it was really a very meandering talk, starting off with highlights of his first two years in office. And then he probably spent about 30 minutes talking about his time abroad and, you know, recounting his relationship with Xi and Putin. He did say, though, that he and Xi had made some agreements about putting in guardrails - that's the word he used - with artificial intelligence, which he calls super intelligence. Here he is there.

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TRUMP: It's not artificial intelligence. It's not artificial. It's super. Problem is, it may be too super. So President Xi and I agree that we're going to do some joint guardrails, the two of us, 'cause there really is no third place.

ORDOÑEZ: Now, of course, details are scarce, but the idea of guardrails is notable because Trump has pretty - previously, at least, been pretty allergic to any restrictions on developing AI. I mean, he has repeatedly said he's wanted to maintain a U.S. advantage over China.

CHANG: Right. OK, well, Greg, Trump had some things to say about chip sales to China and the whole Nvidia fallout, right? What struck you about his answers there?

MYRE: Yeah, I mean, Trump says he wants the U.S. to keep the lead in AI, as Franco just noted. And he also said he won't allow U.S. companies to build AI data centers outside the U.S. However, Trump is the one allowing Nvidia to sell advanced chips to China. Nvidia's Jensen Huang lobbied Trump last year and persuaded the president to allow these sales. And just yesterday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee released a list of requests this year by Nvidia and another chipmaker, AMD, to sell chips to Chinese company - companies. As of May this year, the Trump administration approved the sale of nearly 900,000 advanced chips, and they include big names like Alibaba and Tencent. And those two companies are also on a Pentagon list of Chinese firms that are linked to the Chinese military. So what does Trump actually want here? Does he want Nvidia to keep selling those chips to China, or does he want to block those sales?

CHANG: Good questions. Well, Trump was also asked about the whole change in leadership over cybersecurity, right? What did we learn there?

MYRE: Yeah, Trump fired the White House Cybersecurity Director Sean Carncross, and at the press conference today, he said, I don't think that person was good enough. Now, he's being replaced by Kirsten Davies, who's been the chief information officer at the Defense Department. And this is certainly an important position, but it's a policy position, not a hands on operational position.

The agency that's really important here is CISA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which deals with election security and protecting government networks from cyberattacks. And this agency has not had a director since Trump became president almost two years ago. Now, as it happens, Trump's nomination to lead the agency, Michael LoSapio, had a Senate confirmation hearing yesterday. He was grilled by Democratic senators. He was asked who won the 2020 presidential election. He refused to answer. He was asked if the Capitol was attacked on January 6, 2021, and he said he didn't think it was an attack. So it's not clear that he'll be confirmed, but whoever winds up in this position will be in charge of election security in 2028.

CHANG: Interesting. OK, Franco, back to this meeting with Xi and Putin, which was designed to demonstrate American power, right? Do you think it also may have opened the door for allies to turn away from the U.S.?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, I mean, very much designed to demonstrate American power, but I also think it does show that power and influence are not the same thing. I mean, Trump was asked today if Putin, who he called his friend, was also America's friend.

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TRUMP: I can't speak to America.

ORDOÑEZ: You know, he really couldn't answer that. But he did continue to make the case that his relationship with Putin would reap benefits for America, though we haven't really seen that yet. You know, the war in Ukraine continues to rage on. But we are seeing allies start to build alliances with other nations as, you know, confidence in the U.S. falters, and they look to reduce their dependence on the U.S.

CHANG: Well, great. What about progress when it comes to Iran? Did anything come out of this trip on that front?

MYRE: The short answer is no. There's no indication the war, now nearly nine months old, was discussed in any great detail on the trip. Trump did mention it briefly at the news conference. He said what he said many times before - Iran can't have a nuclear weapon and that Iran does want to make a deal. The one significant development in recent days has been increased Iranian attacks on oil tankers and Gulf countries.

CHANG: OK, Franco, real quick on domestic politics. Now, Trump was up there with Vice President Vance - right? - and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Anything strike you about what either of those men said?

ORDOÑEZ: Well, I mean, both men offered really glowing support for the president. And Vance, who obviously remained in Washington for the trip, said he missed the president and even joked that he felt like he was in the movie "Home Alone."

CHANG: (Laughter).

ORDOÑEZ: Whereas Rubio was able to talk more authoritatively about his work and just came across as a more consequential figure. The issue for both, though, is that their association with Trump, who is, frankly, very unpopular now.

CHANG: That is NPR's Franco Ordoñez and NPR's Greg Myre. Thank you to both of you.

ORDOÑEZ: (Inaudible).

MYRE: Sure thing, Ailsa. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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