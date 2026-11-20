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All up and down the West Coast, massive waves have been pounding the seashores. But it's not just Pacific storms that are kicking up the surf. Next week, the season's first king tides arrive. That's the informal name for the highest predicted tides of the year. Now, the people of Taholah - that's a village on the coast of Washington state - they know that they need to get out of the way. John Ryan from member station KUOW reports on their efforts to relocate to higher ground.

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JOHN RYAN, BYLINE: I'm at the mouth of the Quinault River on the Pacific Ocean. It's almost high tide right now. Surf is pounding the village of Taholah's big rocky seawall. These high tides will be getting higher in the months and years ahead. That's why the Quinault Indian Nation has been working for more than a decade to relocate the tribe's main village.

Quinault elder and Army veteran James DeLa Cruz lives right behind that seawall. It's no longer high enough to hold back the ocean.

JAMES DELA CRUZ: When them tides come, there's 3 feet of water in my yard, so I had to have a boat tied to my back porch if I wanted to escape.

RYAN: Part of DeLa Cruz's house is up on stilts that let him look over the seawall at the ocean that he loves.

DELA CRUZ: I wholeheartedly don't want to move, but I understand the need for it.

RYAN: DeLa Cruz and his neighbors along the seawall are slated to get the first homes in a new inland neighborhood currently under construction.

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RYAN: Lia Frenchman is one of those neighbors.

LIA FRENCHMAN: When we have the full-size tides that come with the winter king tides, our street, our house is just shaking for hours. There's just so much power behind that water, has the whole ocean behind it.

RYAN: Frenchman says people in the coastal village of Taholah seem most concerned about the risk of a tsunami, but steadily rising sea levels have made the danger of inundation real as a warming ocean keeps expanding.

FRENCHMAN: The fact is, is it did not use to flood every year like it does right now, and that's definitely climate change (laughter).

RYAN: Frenchman says her home is never really dry, with moldy closets that defy cleaning.

FRENCHMAN: It's so clear when nature is showing you that you shouldn't be somewhere anymore (laughter). We need to listen to that.

RYAN: Coastal cities around the country are threatened by rising seas. New Orleans sits below sea level and is dangerously exposed. Cities in Florida frequently suffer flooding during high tides. Tribal communities in Alaska, Louisiana and Washington are intentionally pulling back from the sea rather than trying to fend it off. Relocating the Quinault Nation's main village has been a long push. So when the tribe got the go-ahead this fall to install the first modular homes in the new neighborhood, they held a celebration.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Vocalizing).

ALYSSA JOHNSTON: It's been a long time coming.

RYAN: Alyssa Johnston is managing the relocation project.

JOHNSTON: Every single king tide season that came, I was just thinking and hoping that we would be along further than what we were.

RYAN: She expects the first four families can move inland in January. Another 32 homes are to be built next year. King tides could hit record heights before then. A second even higher round of king tides is expected Christmas Eve. Oceanographers say extreme El Niño conditions could boost West Coast sea levels by as much as a foot by then.

JOHNSTON: That's what makes me not sleep at night.

RYAN: Relocating a village isn't easy, but Taholah residents have accepted that it's time to leave. Quinault Council Member Kaylah Mail's house has been in her family for four generations.

KAYLAH MAIL: That's going to be a little bit difficult to let go, but I have my 12-year-old to think about, too. Like, that's my worst fear is to be in a situation where I can't keep him safe.

RYAN: Mail says it's frustrating that more homes aren't available yet.

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RYAN: The Quinault Nation has spent more than $40 million to get its new neighborhood started. To finish it, the tribe will need hundreds of millions more.

For NPR News, I'm John Ryan in Taholah, Washington.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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