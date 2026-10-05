Lee County NAACP calls for investigation, Mayor Kevin Anderson's resignation

Another voice has been heard regarding the allegations of sexual misconduct by Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson.

Through its president, James Muwakkil, the NAACP of Lee County issued a statement Thursday calling for a thorough investigation of accusations by two young men that Anderson made sexual advances toward them. The group also calls for Anderson’s resignation. Muwakkil explained the organization’s interest.

"We're not just a group that cares about blacks. We're a group that cares about all people.

"And so, Fort Myers is the seat of Lee County. All other areas look to the city of Fort Myers for leadership at times. And so, to tarnish the office of the mayor It's unethical.

"And no legitimate agency has stepped up and said, we will investigate this."

The Fort Myers Police Department turned over the allegations of Kagan Vann, who said the mayor solicited him for sex in a downtown bar and believes he may have been drugged, to The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which determined there was no evidence of criminal misconduct. Another young man, Dominic Hendricks, also accused the mayor of solicitation. Both men spoke at the City Council meeting Sept. 21.

"I don't believe they did a thorough investigation," Muwakkil said. "I believe that the mayor has been given too much of the benefit of doubt."

Muwakkil believes that the mayor is at least guilty of stalking, but regardless, he believes the statements of the two young men are enough proof that misconduct occurred and plenty enough reason for Anderson to resign or the City Council to take action.

"That remains a fact that the mayor has acted unbecoming of our leader in Fort Myers and so there's no getting around that … what he's saying well there's no proof but there is proof. Witnesses are proof," he said.

"City Council is not living up to the oath that they took. They took an oath to stand up for the Constitution against anything and anybody, regardless of who they are, what title do they hold.

"Where you can be in a position, [to] violate other humans, and nothing happened to you. Are you kidding me? That's not who we are. That's not who I am. That's not who the NAACP is."

Members of the local NAACP will be speaking and protesting before tonight's (Monday, Oct. 5) 4:30 p.m. City Council meeting, Muwakkil said.

Emails and calls for comment to the mayor and individual City Council members went unanswered.

