Not every Floridian faces the same hurricane threat

A lower-category hurricane can still be deadly, and in Florida, the kind of damage a storm brings often depends on which part of the state is in its path. What threatens the Panhandle is not always the same as what plays out across the peninsula.

As hurricane season continues, remember this: a lower category does not mean lower risk. and in Florida, the kind of hurricane trouble you face depends a lot on which part of the state you call home.

🌀 Hurricane season prep in full swing! This week, staff conducted hands-on training regarding the proper use of chainsaws for tree clearing and how to deploy both metal and water-inflated flood barriers.



👉 Learn more preparation tips at: https://t.co/e64iV6VWiq pic.twitter.com/IOjJzmPiQd — City of Cape Canaveral - Government (@CapeCanaveralFL) June 11, 2026

Because hurricane risk can change dramatically from one part of Florida to another, it’s important to know your local evacuation zone before a storm threatens. The state’s Know Your Zone tool, NNational Storm Surge Risk Maps. and Florida’s Hurricane Safety Program all help break down how risk differs across the state.