Governor DeSantis appoints Tony Smith to the school board of Charlotte County

Tony Smith is the new District 2 representative on the Charlotte County School Board.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment late Friday.

Smith is a Partner and Vice President of Ashley, Brown & Smith, CPAs in Punta Gorda and a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting.

His appointment is to fill the seat left vacant by Kim Amontree, who is running for Charlotte County Commission.

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