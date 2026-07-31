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Governor DeSantis appoints Tony Smith to the school board of Charlotte County

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 31, 2026 at 7:34 PM EDT
Tony Smith, appointed Friday to the Charlotte County School Board, District 2.
Tony Smith, appointed Friday to the Charlotte County School Board, District 2.

Tony Smith is the new District 2 representative on the Charlotte County School Board.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment late Friday.

Smith is a Partner and Vice President of Ashley, Brown & Smith, CPAs in Punta Gorda and a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting.

His appointment is to fill the seat left vacant by Kim Amontree, who is running for Charlotte County Commission.

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Government & Politics WGCU NewsCharlotte CountyCharlotte County schools
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