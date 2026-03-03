Art Center Sarasota's 'Rooted in Community' headlines 28 exhibitions at local art centers in March

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In March, there are 28 shows at these venues, underscoring the importance of the arts in our part of the country.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota website Korean-born American visual artist Herion Park

“UnBroken” [Art Center Sarasota]: Herion Park is a Korean-born American visual artist. In this exhibition, she explores the intricate terrain of the human emotional landscape through a wall-based installation of soft-form fiber sculptures. Rooted in intimate familial narratives, this body of work honors the enduring love of her mother and six sisters while navigating the profound grief following her mother’s passing. Through precariously balanced and deliberately fragmented compositions, Park’s sculptures function as physical metaphors for the tender, unstable moments that define our closest relationships. The work reflects both the fragility of the human condition and the quiet resilience that sustains us, capturing the tension between breaking apart and holding on. Park received a BFA in Painting and Fashion Design and an MDes in Fashion, Body and Garment from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has participated in an expansive list of significant exhibitions. Runs March 5 through April 18.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota website 'Rooted in Community' features work of established and emerging artists whose roots in Newtown and Overtown reflect a visual narrative of innovation and artistic excellence.

“Rooted in Community” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Rooted in Community” is a group exhibition that honors and highlights the rich contributions of artists from Sarasota’s Newtown and Overtown communities—two historically Black neighborhoods whose cultural and creative voices have profoundly shaped the city’s artistic identity. Spanning generations and styles, this exhibition will feature the work of established and emerging artists whose roots in Newtown and Overtown reflect a visual narrative of innovation and artistic excellence. These artists have not only documented the cultural evolution of Sarasota but have actively contributed to its growth as a creative city. Co-curated by Paul Toliver, “Rooted in Community” is more than an exhibition—it recognizes Newtown and Overtown artists' cultural impact and enduring presence in Sarasota. Through this show, Art Center Sarasota affirms its role as a place where community, history, and the arts unite to shape a more inclusive and vibrant creative future. Runs March 5 through April 18.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota website Frorup’s art is a convergence of memory, material, and meaning—an ongoing exploration of belonging, transformation, and the layered narratives that shape who we are.

“Kendra Frorup: At Home Anywhere” [Art Center Sarasota]: “At Home Anywhere” is a body of work rooted in personal experience, cultural memory, and adaptability. Frorup’s art is a convergence of memory, material, and meaning—an ongoing exploration of belonging, transformation, and the layered narratives that shape who we are. The exhibition invites viewers to recognize the potential in what surrounds us and to understand that home is not fixed; it is something we carry, continually shaping and re-creating. This inquiry remains central to Frorup’s practice as she deepens her engagement with artistic traditions in Africa, uncovering the shared threads of human experience that connect us across geography and time. Frorup was born and raised in the Bahamas. She earned a BFA in sculpture from the University of Tampa and an MFA in sculpture from Syracuse University. She is a 2024–2025 Fulbright Scholar and is an associate professor of art at the University of Tampa. Runs March 5 through April 18.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota Brazilian-born educator, artist and cultural strategist Maria Schaedler-Luera curated 'Art of the Spectacle.'

“Art of the Spectacle Juried Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition explores the intersection of fashion, circus, and stagecraft, capturing the drama, elegance, and eccentricity of the performing arts. “Art of the Spectacle” creates a visual celebration of performance, where costume, movement, and theatrics take center stage. Whether inspired by vintage vaudeville, avant-garde fashion, or the magic of the circus, this show seeks artwork that transforms the gallery into a stage, where every piece tells a story. The exhibition was curated by Maria Schaedler-Luera, a Brazilian-born educator, artist, and cultural strategist working at the intersection of theater, mindfulness, and community engagement. Runs March 5 through April 18.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota website Art Center Sarasota is reviving the Beaux Arts Ball to celebrate ACS’s centenary.

“Beaux Arts Ball” [Art Center Sarasota gala in Municipal Auditorium]: Art Center Sarasota is reviving the Beaux Arts Ball to celebrate ACS’s centenary. This Roaring '20s- themed costume ball will be filled with music, art, culinary delights and captivating performances. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume of festive formal attire – think feathers, fringe and flair. March 21 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center website Venice Art Center’s Spring Members’ Show features pieces submitted by current members of the Venice Art Center.

“Spring Members’ Show” [Venice Art Center]: Venice Art Center’s “Spring Members’ Show” is an exhibit in the Pat Buster main gallery showcasing submitted pieces from current members of the Venice Art Center. The side gallery will be dedicated to photography pieces and there will be a special award presented called “Nell Rude Award” for the best photography. Opening reception is March 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Located at 390 Nokomis Ave., The Venice Art Center offers over 500 classes to adult and children annually, 12 unique visual art exhibitions which are free and open to the public, a one-of-a-kind artisan gift shop, a venue for special events and concerts, art library and an on-site café. It supports local artists by offering them many opportunities to express their creativity, sell their work and give them the platform to teach others. For over 65 years, it has been an active advocate in the promotion of the arts in the community through citywide public arts projects, outreach, and collaboration with other organizations.

[DeSoto Arts Center]: The DeSoto Arts Center’s annual art show opens with an awards ceremony at South Florida State College in Arcadia on March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibition includes work by DeSoto Art Center members in all categories. Runs March 7 to April 9, although artists may leave their artwork on display at the college for the 2026 season.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda / Visual Arts Center website The 15th Biennial National Art Exhibition (NAE) is one of the nation's most prestigious juried exhibitions of two-dimensional art.

“National Art Exhibition” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: The 15th Biennial National Art Exhibition (NAE) is one of the nation's most prestigious juried exhibitions of two-dimensional art. Since 1996, this juried art competition has been hosted by the Visual Arts Center. Award-winning artist Teresa Kirk (who holds signature membership with International Society of Experimental Artists, Florida Watercolor, Kansas Watercolor, and Southern Watercolor societies, plus is a platinum signature member in Gold Coast Watercolor Society) served as this year’s juror. She has served on the boards of Florida Watercolor and Gold Coast Watercolor societies as president along with other positions. She teaches at the Boca Raton Museum of Art school and numerous workshops throughout the country, sharing her love of experimentation with water media. Exhibition runs through March 26.

Courtesy of Arts of the Inland Gallery / Arts of the Inland Gallery website 'Kaleidoscope of Arts' is the Arts of the Inland Gallery’s annual gala.

“Kaleidoscope of Arts Show” [Arts of the Inland Gallery]: This is the Arts of the Inland Gallery’s annual gala. It showcases artwork from regional artists. It is March 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 471 N. Lee Street in LaBelle.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / SBDAC.com “The Imaginarium: Five Portals of Surrealism” group show at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center invites viewers to step into the strange, the symbolic, and the sublime.

“The Imaginarium: Five Portals of Surrealism” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Grand Atrium]: This group show invites viewers to step into the strange, the symbolic, and the sublime. In this immersive exhibition, five of Southwest Florida’s finest surreal artists create a dreamscape of imagination and mystery offering a unique visual portal into the subconscious mind. From haunting figures to fantastical realms, Danielle Branchaud, Winnie Purple, Israel Alpizar, Kathleen Kinkopf and David Acevedo build worlds where reason blurs and reality becomes fluid. Runs March 6-26.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / SBDAC.com 'Between Worlds' explores the deep-rooted connections between humans and animals through the lens of ancestral traditions and imaginative visions.

“Between Worlds: The Language of Animal Spirits” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Capital Gallery]: “Between Worlds” explores the deep-rooted connections between humans and animals through the lens of ancestral traditions and imaginative visions. Drawing inspiration from the vibrantly surreal alebrijes of Mexican folk art and the sacred symbolism of Native American spirit animals, artists Amanda Zirzow, Arielle Katarina, Dharma, Keri Schultz, Willow d’Armas and Winnie Purple provide portals into a spiritual realm where animal forms transcend the physical and become embodiments of energy, personality, and transformation. The artwork on display features a kaleidoscope of fantastical beasts, hybrid entities, and ethereal beings, each uniquely crafted to awaken instinct, ignite curiosity, and honor the timeless dance between the earthly and the divine. Runs March 6-26.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts website The 40th Annual All Florida Exhibition includes 43 artworks created by 39 artists chosen from more than 450 submissions by Ringling Curator Tim Jaeger.

“All Florida Exhibition” [Alliance for the Arts]: Now in its 40th year, the "All-Florida Exhibition" remains one of the Alliance’s most anticipated and prestigious annual shows. As the name suggests, the juried exhibition features artists from across the 65,000 square miles of Florida, showcasing the depth and diversity of contemporary art throughout the state. This year’s exhibition includes 43 selected artworks by 39 artists, chosen from more than 450 submissions. The works span a wide range of styles and media, from naturalistic to abstract, non-objective to conceptual, and realistic to gestural. The exhibition includes 33 wall-hung works and 10 sculptural works. This year’s exhibition was juried by Tim Jaeger, director and chief curator at Ringling College of Art and Design, who stated, “With over 450 submissions spanning a vast range of media, the level of talent and creativity displayed by artists across the state was truly inspiring. Throughout the judging process, I focused on not only technical mastery but also the emotional and conceptual depth behind each work. I commend all the artists for their dedication and creativity, whether selected for the exhibition or not.” For more, hear/read, “This year’s All Florida Exhibition at the Alliance features 43 artworks created by 39 artists chosen by Ringling curator.” Runs March 6-28.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Over the past three years, sculptor Ralph Bigletti has created more than five sculptures per week, building a vast body of one-of-a-kind works.

“Selected Works by Ralph Bigletti” [Alliance for the Arts Theater Gallery]: The Theater Gallery will feature assemblages and metal sculptures by longtime Alliance artist Ralph Bigletti. Ralph’s sculptures are composed entirely of found objects and function as intuitive compositional studies—an ongoing creative practice that keeps him mentally active and artistically engaged. Over the past three years alone, he has created more than five sculptures per week, building a vast body of one-of-a-kind works that embody curiosity, playfulness, and persistence. Runs March 6-28.

“Marilyn Hedlunds’ Fine Art Acrylics Students’ Showcase” [Alliance for the Arts Member Gallery]: This exhibition consists of original acrylic paintings by students of Marilyn Hedlund’s Fine Art Acrylics class. The showcase reflects a critique-driven studio environment where experimentation, thoughtful dialogue, and individual artistic growth are central. Through one-on-one instruction and group discussions, students explore composition, color, form, and contrast, resulting in a diverse collection of works that demonstrate both technical development and unique personal voices. Runs March 6-28.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The Alliance’s outdoor mural project features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country.

“Emphasis: A Mural Project” [Alliance for the Arts 10-acre campus]: This round of the Alliance’s outdoor mural project features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country (Florida, New Mexico, California, Texas, and Washington). Featured artists include David Neeld, Lawrence Phillips, Bruce MacKenchie, Andrea Facusse, Denise Chasin, Gwendalin Aranya, Jenny Pearl, Julio Julio, Alisa Sozonyk, Peter Harrington, Carolyn Steele, Sandi Ludescher, and Nancy Cunningham. For more, visit “Alliance’s latest zig zag mural project places ‘Emphasis’ on 13 area artists.”

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center Artist Smith-Forêt creates textural works with symbolic meanings.

“Above & Beyond: Works by Sun Smith-Foret” [Tribby Arts Center]: Living in the St. Louis area, Smith-Forêt creates textural works with symbolic meanings. The centerpiece of the exhibition is a monumental textile titled “Riverwork,” which references human and water resources. In its entirety, the work is 300 feet of pliable sections of sewn, layered, hand-quilted, hand-stenciled, and painted cloth that incorporates the work of more than 70 artists. Designed to be displayed in its entirety or sections, in the Tribby the work will extend across 220 feet of wall space. The exhibition also includes more than 60 basketry works, 36 small paintings, and a large sculptural installation, “Comma, Black.” Runs to April 25.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center 'Rhythm & Blooms: Watercolors by Stephanie Trick' places her work on display for the first time in the United States.

“Rhythm & Blooms: Watercolors by Stephanie Trick” [Tribby Arts Center]: Stephanie Trick and her husband, Paolo Alderighi, travel around the world to present concerts in which they play together on one piano. The multi-talented Trick relaxes by painting exquisite floral watercolors. This exhibition places her work on display for the first time in the United States. The exhibition also includes 10 Haiku—a traditional style of Japanese poetry characterized by a specific syllabic, rhythmic pattern—by members of the Tribby Writers Guild. Runs to April 25.

Courtesy of Cape Coral Art Center / Cape Coral Art Center 'Inspire' is Cape Coral Art Center’s annual instructor exhibition.

“Inspire” [Cape Coral Art Center]: This is Cape Coral Art Center’s annual instructor exhibition. Runs March 6-26.

Courtesy of Cape Coral Art League / Cape Coral Art League 'Purple Reigns' places the emphasis on the color purple, with works ranging from 'Purple Mountains Majesty' to 'Purple Hearts.'

“Art Focus” [Cape Coral Art Center]: This exhibit on display in the main gallery showcases the work of the Cape Coral Art Center’s fine art students. Runs March 6-26.

“Purple Reigns” [Cape Coral Art League]: This show places the emphasis on the color purple, with works ranging from "Purple Mountains Majesty" to "Purple Hearts." Opens March 5.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS Jonas Stirner exhibition, 'Impressions and Relics,' closes March 15 at BIG ARTS on Sanibel Island.

“Impressions and Relics: Jonas Stirner” [BIG ARTS Dunham Family Gallery]: Jonas Stirner returns to BIG ARTS with “Impressions and Relics,” a powerful exhibition of new two- and three-dimensional works including maquettes of large-scale outdoor sculptures and photographic collages inspired by his global travels. Known for his bold abstract forms and innovative use of industrial materials, Stirner bridges the spirit and the tactile in works that span everything from intimate studies to monumental public installations. Stirner worked as a gallery assistant to iconic modern artist Robert Rauschenberg from 1997 to 2012. A sculptor, he has several monumental public art installations to his credit including “Square Wave” in the BIG ARTS sculpture garden. In the studio, he creates collage paintings, transfer solvent prints and largescale photographic compositions. Runs to March 15.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS Rene Miville’s aesthetic journey sparked a vigorous curiosity and interest among museum curators and international collectors.

“The Profound Drama of the Ordinary” [BIG ARTS]: Rene Miville was an innovator in the process of chemical manipulation. Using the classic darkroom printing method, he created a substantial body of work in the late 1980s and early 1990s, at the dawn of digital photography. Work from this collection will be displayed in the Dunham Family Gallery at BIG ARTS. Each work consists of silver gelatin paper with the basic chemical elements of developer, stop, and fixer applied. However, he painted the chemistry on the photo paper. Miville’s aesthetic journey sparked a vigorous curiosity and interest among museum curators and international collectors. Opens March 19. Runs through April 26. Artist reception is Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS Artist Mariapia Malerba adds finishing touches to BIGS ARTS mural 'I Am My Home.'

“I Am My Home” [West Gallery at BIG ARTS]: Cape Coral artist Mariapia Malerba describes her BIG ARTS exhibit with a poem: “Without the corals, the octopus has no sanctuary/Without the reef, a thousand species lose their story/Without care, we lose our home/To hold life, we must protect what sustains it/To feel at home in this world, we must remember we are not alone in it. Runs through June 30.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS In 'Journey to the Oracle' exhibition, artist Ebenezer Leyva carries out an experimental inquiry about perception.

“A Journey to the Oracle” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: In this exhibition, artist Ebenezer Leyva carries out an experimental inquiry about perception. This introspective search leads him to pursue the essential plot that unites things, the energetic mesh that links all in existence. Learn more here. Runs to April 17.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for the Visual Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts 'Land That I Love' exhibit is a visual love letter to the landscapes, culture, and enduring spirit of the United States.

“Land that I Love: Members Only Exhibition [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: This exhibit is a visual love letter to the landscapes, culture, and enduring spirit of the United States. From sweeping vistas and small-town streets to personal symbols of freedom and belonging, the artwork in this show reflects the beauty, complexity, and deep affection artists hold for their country. Featuring a range of styles and mediums, “Land That I Love” invites viewers to consider what patriotism looks like through the eyes of diverse creators — whether it's a tribute to natural wonders, a nod to cherished traditions, or a quiet moment of everyday American life. Together, these works offer a heartfelt and sometimes unexpected portrait of a nation constantly evolving, yet rooted in the shared ideals of hope, resilience, and unity. Closes March 6 in the main and Tranovich galleries.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts Kendra Hensley's work encourages viewers to slow down, look more closely, and consider the ecosystems that inspire her and our shared responsibility to protect them.

“Kendra Hensley, A Solo Exhibition” [Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round, Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center]: Kendra Hensley is an experimental artist who works across a range of creative expressions. At her core, she is a wildlife painter, inspired by the landscapes and creatures of the places she has called home—Louisiana, Georgia, Colorado, and South Florida. Shaped by abundant water, lush vegetation, and shifting light, these regions serve as both subject and emotional anchor for her work. Drawing on lived experience and vivid memory, Hensley depicts wildlife as inseparable from its environment. Her paintings are marked by a bold, expressive palette and dynamic compositions that often carry a sense of play, reflecting both the vitality of the natural world and her deep connection to it. Through layered brushwork and careful attention to mood and atmosphere, she captures moments of quiet presence and distinct character in each subject. Her work encourages viewers to slow down, look more closely, and consider both the ecosystems that inspire her and our shared responsibility to protect them. Runs to April 2.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts The 'Romancing the Stone' exhibition at Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts

“Romancing the Stone” [Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts]: Since ancient times, stone carvers have sought to set free the forms they see trapped within stone. It is a carved-out journey, a slow process of discovery and transformation. The relationship between the sculptor and the stone is one of patience, persistence, and adventure. In this exhibition, students, both new and returning, have transformed raw stones gathered from around the world into works of expressive beauty. From alabaster, glowing with inner light, to richly veined soapstone, alive with color, each sculpture reveals a story of curiosity and growth. Textures move from rough to polished, surfaces capture light and shadow, and within each piece, the student's voice is heard. The works are a chorus of journeys, some first steps, some continuations, all united by a shared respect for stone's enduring presence and its limitless possibilities. Opening reception March 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Runs to April 10 in the main gallery.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts Columbia artist Julia Bonnells creates ethereal clay figures often accompanied by wolves that explore feminine intuition, inner wilderness, and transformation.

“Julia Bonnells Solo Exhibition” [Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts]: Julia Bonnells, a Colombian artist, creates ethereal clay figures often accompanied by wolves—an evocative pairing that explores feminine intuition, inner wilderness, and transformation. Her hand-shaped forms bring together the mystical and the tactile, weaving surreal imagery with ancestral symbols and quiet, instinctive knowing. Opening reception March 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Runs to April 12 in the main gallery.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Marco Island Center for the Arts

“Members Show” [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: Runs March 2-24 with opening reception March 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

