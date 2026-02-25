This year's All Florida Exhibition at the Alliance features 43 artworks created by 39 artists chosen by Ringling curator

The 40th Annual All Florida Exhibition takes place March 6 to 28 in the main gallery of the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers. This year’s All Florida show features 43 artworks created by 39 artists chosen by juror Tim Jaeger from more than 450 submissions. Works span a broad spectrum of styles and media, including 33 wall-hung and 10 sculptural pieces.

Jaeger serves as director and chief curator at Ringling College of Art and Design.

The opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 and is free and open to the public.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The All Florida Exhibition opens in the Alliance for the Arts main gallery on March 6.

The All Florida Exhibition highlights the depth and diversity of contemporary art across the state’s 65,000 square miles.

The artists chosen to participate in the 40th Annual All Florida Exhibition include Samara Ash, Johann Avedano, Brigitte Balbinot, Henry Benvenuti, Deon Blackwell, Leo Boisvert, Lynda Fay Braun, Monserrat Castillo Hernandez, Ariel Collins, Quanel Davis, Alane Enyart, Heidi Fausel, Dave Flach, Torenzo Gann, Mihail Gubin, Rima Jabbur, Claudia Jane Klein, Clarke Kwangwari, Alexander Nixon, Julie Obney, Nancy Oliveri, Raquel Pantin, Karla Pirona, Lynne Renzenberger, Elisabeth Rodriguez, Nadine Saitlin, Ricky Schenk, Stephen Seal, Joel Shapses, Lani Shapton, Norman Silva, Bethany Skena, Alice Sundstrom, Reen Troy, Wendy Wagner, Lynne Wesolowski, Amanda Westenberg, Hal Yaskulka and Bob Young.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Viewers discuss the art during All Florida Show at the Alliance for the Arts.

Jaeger described the selection process as both challenging and rewarding, noting the exceptional level of talent represented among the submissions and emphasizing his focus on technical mastery as well as emotional and conceptual depth.

