Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt slated to reopen

With its all-white plumage, black bill, black legs, and bright yellow face and feet, the Snowy Egret is a stunning and easily recognized bird – one that I often refer to as the “bird with the golden slippers.”So why does the Snowy Egret have yellow feet? Perhaps to keep it from stabbing its own feet as it searches for the small creatures it eats. The intensity of the yellow on both its face and its feet becomes brightest during the breeding season, thus it probably also plays a role in courtship – perhaps serving as an indicator of the health of the bird.

Listen • 6:59