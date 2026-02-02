© 2026 WGCU News
Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt slated to reopen

By Daniel Estrin,
A Martínez
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:55 AM EST

Israel says it has allowed Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt to reopen, a key step in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement. No one has crossed yet.

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
