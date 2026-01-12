The cost of IVF: How far did you go to pay for your fertility treatment?

IVF, or in vitro fertilization, has reshaped who gets to be a parent today.

But IVF is a complicated process — involving retrieving and freezing a person's eggs, fertilizing them in the lab and implanting embryos. The cost of a single cycle can range from $15,000 to over $30,000, and because there's no guarantee of pregnancy with just one try, people often pay exorbitant amounts for multiple attempts.

It's why IVF is out of reach for many, and why people can take extreme measures to pay for it — some go into debt, while others dip into their savings or retirement accounts. Some also take up a second job or stay on in one they don't like because it offers IVF coverage as a benefit.

If you've used IVF, we'd like to hear the story of how you paid for it — and possibly feature it on NPR. We want to understand your experience and share it with the wider world so people can be better informed about IVF.

