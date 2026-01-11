© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOJ subpoenas the Federal Reserve in an escalating pressure campaign

By Scott Horsley
Published January 11, 2026 at 9:01 PM EST
President Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell toured the central bank's headquarters last summer. Trump has complained about cost overruns on the central bank's renovation project, while also pressing the Fed to cut interest rates more aggressively.
Andre Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP
President Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell toured the central bank's headquarters last summer. Trump has complained about cost overruns on the central bank's renovation project, while also pressing the Fed to cut interest rates more aggressively.

The Justice Department has subpoenaed the Federal Reserve for information on the central bank's headquarters renovation, according to a video statement released by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Sunday.

It's the latest escalation in the administration's pressure campaign to force the central bank to make bigger cuts in interest rates.

Powell said the grand jury subpoenas, received by the Fed on Friday, threaten criminal indictments related to his testimony on the renovation project before the Senate Banking Committee last June.

In an unusually combative statement, however, Powell called it a mere pretext.

"This new threat is not about my testimony last June or about the renovation of the Federal Reserve buildings," Powell said. "The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President."

The Fed has cut interest rates at each of its last three meetings. But President Trump has been outspoken in saying he wants much lower rates.

Trump has threatened to fire Powell, whose term as chairman expires in May. He's also tried to remove another Fed board member, Lisa Cook, over unsubstantiated allegations of mortgage fraud.

The Supreme Court has ruled that Cook can remain on the Fed's governing board, for now. It's set to hear arguments in the case later this month.

Powell was grilled about the cost overruns during a Senate hearing last summer. The cost of renovating the Federal Reserve's headquarters has jumped, from $1.9 billion to $2.5 billion.

Powell acknowledged in his statement Sunday that scrutiny of the Fed's construction project is legitimate. But he suggested an ulterior motive in the Justice Department's probe.

"No one — certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve — is above the law," Powell said. "But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration's threats and ongoing pressure."

By design, the Fed is supposed to be insulated from political pressure, so policymakers can make sometimes unpopular decisions, such as raising interest rates to keep inflation in check. Trump, who wants much lower interest rates to goose the economy, has insisted he should have greater say in monetary policy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
National News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Introduction to Loggerhead Shrikes when they are at their peak abundance in Florida
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    The Loggerhead Shrike is found in Florida year-round, but reaches its peak abundance in mid-winter with the arrival of more-northern migrant birds.Shrikes feed extensively on insects, small mammals, birds, reptiles and other prey that they capture on or near the ground. As snow begins to cover the ground to the north, shrikes head south – joining the human “snowbirds” and our resident non-migratory population of shrikes.Little is known of interactions between the migrant and the resident shrike populations – providing a difficult, probably long-term, research opportunity. Both resident and migrant shrikes occupy open habitats both in cities and in the country-side.Roadsides with close-cropped vegetation and bordering fences are favored sites because of the presence of road-killed or injured animals and the ease of seeing animals crossing the road.Their flight in pursuit of prey is often within 3-4 feet of the ground. This, of course also makes shrikes vulnerable to getting hit on the road. Thus far Loggerhead Shrikes remain across their continent-wide range, but they also remain very vulnerable.
  • The campers at the southern tip of penisular Florida should be in for some incredible star gazing since they will be away from the ligths of any of South Florida cities. This is a n image of Messier 107, a collection of more than 150 star clusters found around the disc of the Milky Way galaxy. The brighter areas each contain hundreds of thousands of extremely old stars and are among the oldest objects in the Milky Way. The campers wil have tough time seeing this part of space no matter how dark it is because this image ws taken with the Hubble Space Telescope
    Environment
    A star gazing camping trip like few others at the southern tip of mainland Florida
    Tom Bayles
    The campground at the southernmost tip of Everglades National Park, where it’s arguably as dark as dark can get in Florida, is home base for Two Nights Under the Stars, a camping weekend to help children appreciate the beauty and importance of Florida’s national parks
  • Arts & Culture
    The return of the SWFL art shows
    WGCU News
    The new year is the time to have new experiences. There’s no better way to dive into something spectacular than by joining in one of the many outdoor art shows that will be returning to SWFL.