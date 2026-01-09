An look at how the cocaine trade works

Nearly a year after first sharing his story, Erick Tovar says life looks very different. Tovar, now 22, is a junior at Florida Gulf Coast University from Venezuela living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. “Definitely, a lot of things have changed, as far as the government, as far as the politics, as far as the general hope that we have as of right now,” Tovar said. “My current hope is that the people of Venezuela that are still there get to experience freedom.”