© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the region is reacting to U.S. strikes on Venezuela

By Eyder Peralta,
Daniel Estrin
Published January 3, 2026 at 8:02 AM EST

NPR international correspondent Eyder Peralta joins NPR's Daniel Estrin to discuss reaction from Venezuela and other countries in the region.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
National News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU